Animal is considered as one of the dark horses of 2023. The movie has immense buzz among the fans
Animal
Image: Animal The Film's Instagram
The gangster drama stars Ranbir Kapoor in a never-seen-before look. Rashmika Mandanna is playing his wife in the film. Moreover, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol are also essaying pivotal roles in the movie
Star Cast
Image: Animal The Film's Instagram
The movie also stars Triptii Dimri and Shakti Kapoor in important roles
Supporting Cast
Image: Triptii Dimri's Instagram
On October 11, the team dropped the much-awaited first song of Animal. Titled Hua Main, the romantic-track is released is five different languages considering it is a Pan-India venture
First Single
Video: Animal The Film's Instagram
The love ballad featuring Ranbir and Rashmika takes the story forward. How both of them confronts their love in front of her family, shares kisses and get married in front of a Shiva temple
The Story in the song
Image: Animal The Film's Instagram
Moreover, Ranbir Kapoor played a rich guy who also owns a private plane. The character teaches his lover how to ride a plane
The Rich Guy
Image: Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram
The romantic track is sung by Raghav Chaitanya and Pritam while the music is composed by Jam8. Manoj Muntashir has penned the lyrics
Music
Video: Animal The Film's Instagram
Earlier, Producer Bhushan Kumar had revealed that the movie will have a rich music album of 7 to 8 chartbuster songs
Video: Animal The Film's Instagram
Full Album
The team has already released a good amount of promotional assets in the last two-three months which were received very well by the audience. These includes a Pre-teaser, Character posters, and a Teaser
Image: Animal The Film's Instagram
Other Promotional Stuff
The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial film is releasing in cinemas on December 1st, 2023