Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

12 OCTOBER, 2023

Animal's first single Hua Main out

Animal is considered as one of the dark horses of 2023. The movie has immense buzz among the fans

 Animal

Image: Animal The Film's Instagram

The gangster drama stars Ranbir Kapoor in a never-seen-before look. Rashmika Mandanna is playing his wife in the film. Moreover, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol are also essaying pivotal roles in the movie

Star Cast

Image: Animal The Film's Instagram

The movie also stars Triptii Dimri and Shakti Kapoor in important roles

Supporting Cast

Image: Triptii Dimri's Instagram

On October 11, the team dropped the much-awaited first song of Animal. Titled Hua Main, the romantic-track is released is five different languages considering it is a Pan-India venture

First Single

Video: Animal The Film's Instagram 

The love ballad featuring Ranbir and Rashmika takes the story forward. How both of them confronts their love in front of her family, shares kisses and get married in front of a Shiva temple

The Story in the song 

Image: Animal The Film's Instagram

Moreover, Ranbir Kapoor played a rich guy who also owns a private plane. The character teaches his lover how to ride a plane

The Rich Guy

Image: Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram

The romantic track is sung by Raghav Chaitanya and Pritam while the music is composed by Jam8. Manoj Muntashir has penned the lyrics

Music

Video: Animal The Film's Instagram

Earlier, Producer Bhushan Kumar had revealed that the movie will have a rich music album of 7 to 8 chartbuster songs

Video: Animal The Film's Instagram

Full Album

The team has already released a good amount of promotional assets in the last two-three months which were received very well by the audience. These includes  a Pre-teaser, Character posters, and a Teaser

Image: Animal The Film's Instagram

Other Promotional Stuff

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial film is releasing in cinemas on December 1st, 2023 

Video: Animal The Film's Instagram

Release Date

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here