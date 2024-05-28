Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

Entertainment

may 28, 2024

Anime Movies to Watch with Family

A charming tale of two sisters who move to the countryside and befriend magical creatures, including the lovable Totoro

 My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

 Image: Imdb

Join Chihiro on a magical journey as she navigates a mysterious spirit world to save her parents

Spirited Away (2001)

 Image: Imdb

Follow the adventures of Kiki, a young witch-in-training, as she sets up her own delivery service in a new town

 Kiki's Delivery Service (1989)

 Image: Imdb

Sophie, transformed into an old woman by a witch's curse, finds help and friendship in the mysterious wizard Howl and his moving castle

 Howl's Moving Castle (2004)

 Image: Imdb

Experience the enchanting friendship between a young boy, Sosuke, and a goldfish princess, Ponyo, who dreams of becoming a human

Ponyo (2008)

 Image: Imdb

Discover the hidden world of tiny people living secretly beneath the floorboards, and the friendship between Arrietty and a human boy, Shawn

The Secret World of Arrietty (2010)

 Image: Imdb

After her father's death, Momo moves to a remote island and discovers letters and mysterious spirits that help her heal and understand her loss

 A Letter to Momo (2011)

 Image: Imdb

A heartwarming story of Hana, a single mother raising her half-wolf children, and their journey of growth and self-discovery

Wolf Children (2012)

 Image: Imdb

Mary discovers a magical flower that grants her powers for one night, leading her to a school of magic and unexpected adventures

 Mary and the Witch's Flower (2017)

 Image: Imdb

Kun, a young boy, encounters his future sister, Mirai, who has traveled back in time to guide him through family dynamics and his own growth

 Mirai (2018) 

 Image: Imdb

