Anime Movies to Watch with Family
A charming tale of two sisters who move to the countryside and befriend magical creatures, including the lovable Totoro
My Neighbor Totoro (1988)
Join Chihiro on a magical journey as she navigates a mysterious spirit world to save her parents
Spirited Away (2001)
Follow the adventures of Kiki, a young witch-in-training, as she sets up her own delivery service in a new town
Kiki's Delivery Service (1989)
Sophie, transformed into an old woman by a witch's curse, finds help and friendship in the mysterious wizard Howl and his moving castle
Howl's Moving Castle (2004)
Experience the enchanting friendship between a young boy, Sosuke, and a goldfish princess, Ponyo, who dreams of becoming a human
Ponyo (2008)
Discover the hidden world of tiny people living secretly beneath the floorboards, and the friendship between Arrietty and a human boy, Shawn
The Secret World of Arrietty (2010)
After her father's death, Momo moves to a remote island and discovers letters and mysterious spirits that help her heal and understand her loss
A Letter to Momo (2011)
A heartwarming story of Hana, a single mother raising her half-wolf children, and their journey of growth and self-discovery
Wolf Children (2012)
Mary discovers a magical flower that grants her powers for one night, leading her to a school of magic and unexpected adventures
Mary and the Witch's Flower (2017)
Kun, a young boy, encounters his future sister, Mirai, who has traveled back in time to guide him through family dynamics and his own growth
Mirai (2018)
