Anime OSTs by K-pop idols or groups
Sung by boy group TXT, this is the twelfth opening theme for the shounen anime Black Clover
Black Clover- Everlasting Shine
Talented artist BoA gave her voice for the fantasy anime Inuyasha’s fourth closing theme
Inuyasha- Every Heart
Stray Kids sang the action anime’s opening theme titled Top
Tower Of God– Top
The eleventh One Piece opening Share The World! is sung by TVXQ. They also did a remix of the first opening, We Are!
One Piece- Share The World
K-pop boy group Enhypen released the opening theme for anime titled Re-Main
Re-Main- Forget Me Not
K-pop soloist Younha sang the 3rd ending song for the popular anime Bleach
Bleach- Comet
Apink sang the opening theme for the fun fantasy anime Rilu Rilu Fairilu
Rilu Rilu Fairilu - Brand New Days
BoA also lent her voice for the fifteenth track of the popular anime Fairy Tail
Fairy Tail -Masayume Chasing
This song was contributed by 2PM and served as the first ending theme of the anime
Ao No Exorcist- Take Off
This OST was contributed by the girl group OH MY GIRL
Kekkai Sensen and Beyond- Eternalism