Pratyusha Dash

November 6, 2023

Entertainment

Anime OSTs by K-pop idols or groups

Sung by boy group TXT, this is the twelfth opening theme for the shounen anime Black Clover

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

Black Clover- Everlasting Shine

Talented artist BoA gave her voice for the fantasy anime Inuyasha’s fourth closing theme

Image Credits- BoA’s Instagram

Inuyasha- Every Heart

Stray Kids sang the action anime’s opening theme titled Top

Image Credits- JYP Entertainment

Tower Of God– Top

The eleventh One Piece opening Share The World! is sung by TVXQ. They also did a remix of the first opening, We Are!

Image Credits- SM Entertainment

One Piece- Share The World

K-pop boy group Enhypen released the opening theme for anime titled Re-Main

Image Credits- Belift Lab

Re-Main- Forget Me Not

K-pop soloist Younha sang the 3rd ending song for the popular anime Bleach

Image credits- Younha’s Instagram

Bleach- Comet

Apink sang the opening theme for the fun fantasy anime Rilu Rilu Fairilu

Image Credits- IST Entertainment

Rilu Rilu Fairilu - Brand New Days

BoA also lent her voice for the fifteenth track of the popular anime Fairy Tail

Image Credits- BoA’s Instagram

Fairy Tail -Masayume Chasing

This song was contributed by 2PM and served as the first ending theme of the anime

Image Credits- JYP Entertainment

Ao No Exorcist- Take Off

This OST was contributed by the girl group OH MY GIRL

Image Credits- WM Entertainment

Kekkai Sensen and Beyond- Eternalism 

