Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

september 06, 2023

Anirudh Ravichander's exciting lineup 

Anirudh Ravichander is popularly known as the Rockstar for his captivating musical beats and heart-thumping background scores

Anirudh Ravichander

Image: Anirudh Ravichander's Instagram 

Recently, Anirudh received a luxury Porsche car from Sun Pictures' founder Kalanithi Maran as a gift for the blockbuster success of Jailer. Check out his upcoming releases

Jailer

Video: Sun Pictures' Instagram 

Up next, Anirudh Ravichander’s immediate release is Shah Rukh Khan starrer, Jawan. This is the first time the Tamil music composer is working on a Bollywood film

Video: Anirudh Ravichander's Instagram 

Jawan

After Jawan, Anirudh's music is all set to groove your mind in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo. The film is releasing on October 19

Leo

Video: 7 Screen Studio's Instagram 

Indian 2 

Image: Anirudh Ravichander's Instagram

Anirudh is also composing the music for Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. Interestingly, he was appraised for his music in Kamal Haasan's last release, Vikram

Moreover, the actor is composing music for Jr NTR's Devara. The Pan-India film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles

Devara

Image: Anirudh Ravichander's Instagram 

The popular music composer will again compose the music for Ajith Kumar in his 62nd film, VidaaMuyarchi

VidaaMuyarchi

Image: IMDb 

After the super success of Jailer, Anirudh is signed to compose the music for Superstar Rajinikanth once again in his 170th untitled film. The film reportedly stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrior, and Rana Daggubati in the important roles

Thalaivar 170

Video: Sun Pictures' Instagram

Rockstar Anirudh will also compose the music for Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film with Gowtam Tinnanuri. It stars Sreeleela as the female lead

VD12

Image: Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram 

Moreover, the music composer is reportedly helming the music of Sivakarthikeyan's next film with AR Murugadoss. The film marks the Tamil debut of Mrunal Thakur

Sivakarthikeyan's next

Image: Anirudh Ravichander's Instagram 

