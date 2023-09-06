Anirudh Ravichander is popularly known as the Rockstar for his captivating musical beats and heart-thumping background scores
Anirudh Ravichander
Image: Anirudh Ravichander's Instagram
Recently, Anirudh received a luxury Porsche car from Sun Pictures' founder Kalanithi Maran as a gift for the blockbuster success of Jailer. Check out his upcoming releases
Jailer
Video: Sun Pictures' Instagram
Up next, Anirudh Ravichander’s immediate release is Shah Rukh Khan starrer, Jawan. This is the first time the Tamil music composer is working on a Bollywood film
Video: Anirudh Ravichander's Instagram
Jawan
After Jawan, Anirudh's music is all set to groove your mind in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo. The film is releasing on October 19
Leo
Video: 7 Screen Studio's Instagram
Indian 2
Image: Anirudh Ravichander's Instagram
Anirudh is also composing the music for Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. Interestingly, he was appraised for his music in Kamal Haasan's last release, Vikram
Moreover, the actor is composing music for Jr NTR's Devara. The Pan-India film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles
Devara
Image: Anirudh Ravichander's Instagram
The popular music composer will again compose the music for Ajith Kumar in his 62nd film, VidaaMuyarchi
VidaaMuyarchi
Image: IMDb
After the super success of Jailer, Anirudh is signed to compose the music for Superstar Rajinikanth once again in his 170th untitled film. The film reportedly stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrior, and Rana Daggubati in the important roles
Thalaivar 170
Video: Sun Pictures' Instagram
Rockstar Anirudh will also compose the music for Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film with Gowtam Tinnanuri. It stars Sreeleela as the female lead
VD12
Image: Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram
Moreover, the music composer is reportedly helming the music of Sivakarthikeyan's next film with AR Murugadoss. The film marks the Tamil debut of Mrunal Thakur