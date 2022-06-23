Heading 3

Anirudh Ravichander's popular songs

Priyanka Goud

JUNE 23, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Twitter

Anirudh Ravichander began his musical career with Why this Kolaveri di song from Dhanush's 3 movie and became an overnight sensation. The song became a blockbuster hit and was the first Tamil song to gain huge popularity on YouTube

Why this Kolaveri di

Image: Twitter

Anirudh composed and sang the song for Ajith's Vedalam. The typical dance number 'Aaluma Doluma' from the film turned out as a big hit and will make you groove to every beat

Aaluma Doluma

Image: Youtube

Anirudh’s voice and Rajinikanth’s aura make Marana Mass from Petta one of the best songs. We bet you can’t stop listening to it, the energy is magical

Marana Mass

Image: Youtube

A classic song, which defines Anirudh Ravichander is Thangamey song from Naanum Dhaan Rowdy. The lyrics penned by Vignesh Shivan in the voice of Anirudh will make you remember your partner

Thangamey

Image: Youtube

Vaathi Coming became the jam for people not just in South India, but the whole nation and, for that matter, the world. Vijay effortlessly grooving on this foot-tapping number with Anirudh music became a blockbuster chartbuster of the year

Vaathi Coming

Image: Youtube

Anirudh's other song, which shouldn't be missed is Chellama as it also crossed 100 million views on YouTube. The romantic song will stick to your heart with its music and catchy lines

Chellama

Image: Youtube

Arabic Kuthu from Vijay and Pooja Hegde's Beast has set the Internet on fire. The dance moves and fun tunes by Anirudh Ravichander will make you replay the song

Arabic Kuthu

Image: Youtube

Anirudh sang very few songs in Telugu and Gangu Leader and Hoyana Hoyana for Nani's Gang Leader movie are one such, which became blockbuster hits. The songs are must in your playlist

Gangu leader/ Hoyana Hoyana

Two Two Two, the love song which has been sung by Anirudh Ravichander, Sunidhi Chauhan, and Sanjana Kalmanje managed to take social media by storm. This love-packed track is sure to get you grooving right from the time you play it

Image: Twitter

Two Two

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Vijay-Adivi South stars B-Town debut

Click Here