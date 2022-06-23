Heading 3
Anirudh Ravichander's popular songs
Anirudh Ravichander began his musical career with Why this Kolaveri di song from Dhanush's 3 movie and became an overnight sensation. The song became a blockbuster hit and was the first Tamil song to gain huge popularity on YouTube
Why this Kolaveri di
Anirudh composed and sang the song for Ajith's Vedalam. The typical dance number 'Aaluma Doluma' from the film turned out as a big hit and will make you groove to every beat
Aaluma Doluma
Anirudh’s voice and Rajinikanth’s aura make Marana Mass from Petta one of the best songs. We bet you can’t stop listening to it, the energy is magical
Marana Mass
A classic song, which defines Anirudh Ravichander is Thangamey song from Naanum Dhaan Rowdy. The lyrics penned by Vignesh Shivan in the voice of Anirudh will make you remember your partner
Thangamey
Vaathi Coming became the jam for people not just in South India, but the whole nation and, for that matter, the world. Vijay effortlessly grooving on this foot-tapping number with Anirudh music became a blockbuster chartbuster of the year
Vaathi Coming
Anirudh's other song, which shouldn't be missed is Chellama as it also crossed 100 million views on YouTube. The romantic song will stick to your heart with its music and catchy lines
Chellama
Arabic Kuthu from Vijay and Pooja Hegde's Beast has set the Internet on fire. The dance moves and fun tunes by Anirudh Ravichander will make you replay the song
Arabic Kuthu
Anirudh sang very few songs in Telugu and Gangu Leader and Hoyana Hoyana for Nani's Gang Leader movie are one such, which became blockbuster hits. The songs are must in your playlist
Gangu leader/ Hoyana Hoyana
Two Two Two, the love song which has been sung by Anirudh Ravichander, Sunidhi Chauhan, and Sanjana Kalmanje managed to take social media by storm. This love-packed track is sure to get you grooving right from the time you play it
Two Two
