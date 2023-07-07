Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
July 07, 2023
Anita Hassanandani & Aaravv’s cute pics
Anita Hassanandani married in 2013 and she embraced motherhood in February 2021
Mother-Son duo
Image: Anita Hassanandani’s Instagram
Anita has captured the attention of her fans with this post. The lovely mother and son duo are hitting ethnic fashion hard
Image: Anita Hassanandani’s Instagram
Festive vibes
Aaravv is the apple of Anita’s eye. Her joy and warmth around him is truly contagious
Cheesy smiles
Image: Aaravv Reddy’s Instagram
The cute mother-son pair looks ready for a casual day out! Aaravv looks adorable wearing an army cap
Day out
Image: Anita Hassanandani’s Instagram
Summer vibes
Image: Anita Hassanandani’s Instagram
Aaravv looks summer ready in a denim shirt with cream pants while Anita looks dazzling in an orange dress
Ethnic elegance
The mother-son duo is a sight to behold in their simple yet chic ethnic outfits. Anita looks gorgeous in a peach Anarkali while Aaravv looks adorable in a yellow kurta
Image: Aaravv Reddy’s Instagram
Aaravv seemed to enjoy a fun car ride with his mother. Their charming smiles prove the same
Car ride
Image: Aarav Reddy’s Instagram
The beautiful memory of school’s first day is captured by the mother-son duo with radiant smiles
School day
Image: Aaravv Reddy’s Instagram
Pool fun
Image: Aaravv Reddy’s Instagram
Anita and Aaravv are having a gala time together in the pool! Aaravv seems like a water baby
Anita posted a picture of her with a newborn Aaravv on Instagram on the special occasion of Mother’s Day
The first one
Image: Aaravv Reddy’s Instagram
