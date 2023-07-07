Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

 Entertainment

July 07, 2023

Anita Hassanandani & Aaravv’s cute pics

Anita Hassanandani married in 2013 and she embraced motherhood in February 2021 

Mother-Son duo 

Image: Anita Hassanandani’s Instagram 

Anita has captured the attention of her fans with this post. The lovely mother and son duo are hitting ethnic fashion hard 

Image: Anita Hassanandani’s Instagram 

 Festive vibes

Aaravv is the apple of Anita’s eye. Her joy and warmth around him is truly contagious 

Cheesy smiles 

Image: Aaravv Reddy’s Instagram 

The cute mother-son pair looks ready for a casual day out! Aaravv looks adorable wearing an army cap 

Day out 

Image: Anita Hassanandani’s Instagram 

Summer vibes 

Image: Anita Hassanandani’s Instagram 

Aaravv looks summer ready in a denim shirt with cream pants while Anita looks dazzling in an orange dress

Ethnic elegance 

The mother-son duo is a sight to behold in their simple yet chic ethnic outfits. Anita looks gorgeous in a peach Anarkali while Aaravv looks adorable in a yellow kurta 

Image: Aaravv Reddy’s Instagram 

Aaravv seemed to enjoy a fun car ride with his mother. Their charming smiles prove the same 

Car ride 

Image: Aarav Reddy’s Instagram

The beautiful memory of school’s first day is captured by the mother-son duo with radiant smiles 

School day 

Image: Aaravv Reddy’s Instagram 

Pool fun

Image: Aaravv Reddy’s Instagram 

Anita and Aaravv are having a gala time together in the pool! Aaravv seems like a water baby

Anita posted a picture of her with a newborn Aaravv on Instagram on the special occasion of Mother’s Day 

The first one

Image: Aaravv Reddy’s Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here