May 17, 2021

Nuvvu Nenu

Anita Hassanandani made her debut in the South film industry with the Telugu flick, Nuvvu Nenu in which she played the character of Vasundhara

Anita Hassanandani starrer Telugu film, Sreeram was the remake of the successful Tamil film, Dhill, in which she portrayed the character of Madhulatha

Sreeram

Anita played the character of Venkata Lakshmi in the Tollywood commercially successful movie, Thotti Gang

Thotti Gang

Anita Hassanandani played Sanjana in the Telugu film Ninne Ishtapaddanu, which also starred Sridevi

Ninne Ishtapaddanu

Anita Hassanandani made her debut in the Sandalwood film industry by playing the character of Chitra in Veera Kannadiga

Veera Kannadiga

Anita Hassanandani was cast to play the character of Sandhya in the Kollywood movie, Sukran that went ahead to become popular because of its great songs and storyline

Sukran

Anita Hassanandani played the character of a banker in the Telugu comedy drama, Ragada

Ragada

She played the character of Madhu in the Telugu hit movie, Aha Naa Pellanta

Aha Naa Pellanta

Anita Hassanandani was cast to play the character of Sravani in Manalo Okkadu

Manalo Okkadu

Anita Hassanandani was cast to play the character of Nila in the Tamil movie, Nayagan

Nayagan

