Nuvvu Nenu
Anita Hassanandani made her debut in the South film industry with the Telugu flick, Nuvvu Nenu in which she played the character of Vasundhara
Anita Hassanandani starrer Telugu film, Sreeram was the remake of the successful Tamil film, Dhill, in which she portrayed the character of Madhulatha
Sreeram
Anita played the character of Venkata Lakshmi in the Tollywood commercially successful movie, Thotti Gang
Thotti Gang
Anita Hassanandani played Sanjana in the Telugu film Ninne Ishtapaddanu, which also starred Sridevi
Ninne Ishtapaddanu
Anita Hassanandani made her debut in the Sandalwood film industry by playing the character of Chitra in Veera Kannadiga
Veera Kannadiga
Anita Hassanandani was cast to play the character of Sandhya in the Kollywood movie, Sukran that went ahead to become popular because of its great songs and storyline
Sukran
Anita Hassanandani played the character of a banker in the Telugu comedy drama, Ragada
Ragada
She played the character of Madhu in the Telugu hit movie, Aha Naa Pellanta
Aha Naa Pellanta
Anita Hassanandani was cast to play the character of Sravani in Manalo Okkadu
Manalo Okkadu
Anita Hassanandani was cast to play the character of Nila in the Tamil movie, Nayagan
Nayagan
