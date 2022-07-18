Heading 3

Ankita Lokhande’s comfy fashion

Arushi Srivastava

July 18, 2022

TELEVISION

Image source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Pavitra Rishta actress looks gorgeous in the loosely fit beige long top and loose fit trousers. Her hair is tied up and she has kept the look simple

Oversize outfit

Image source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram

The actress has a beautiful glow on her face as she celebrated six months of her marriage recently with her husband Vicky Jain. She sported a long and loose-fit striped shirt with matching pyjamas

Striped night suit

Image source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram

For the look, the Smart Jodi winner sported a loose-fit green t-shirt with black tights. She is seen walking around and enjoying the weather

Morning walks

Image source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Ankita Lokhande looks beautiful in a blue floral print full sleeves kaftan style dress. It has a floral design on the neck area

Blue floral kaftan

Image source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram

The actress and her husband love to dance together. The couple had gone for a trip where she had sported a white fit and flare top with blue shorts, which looked fabulous on her

Flared top and shorts

Image source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram

For the looks, Ankita has sported a loose-fit grey zipper sweatshirt with grey shorts. She paired it with reading glasses and white sneakers

Grey sweatshirt set

Image source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram

The actress looks beautiful in a loosely fit checkered shirt, which she paired with blue denims. Her beautiful curls fall on her shoulder

  Checkered shirT
  And Denims

Image source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Ankita Lokhande is very fond of chikankari work kurtas, here she has sported a simple look with the white chikankari work kurta and no makeup look

  White chikankari kurta

Image source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram

The actress looks simple yet stylish in the gorgeous pink loose-fit t-shirt dress. It has some graphic print on it and she paired it with sports shoes

   T-shirt dress

mage source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram

The actress has sported a simple and cute look with a minion print mint-green nightsuit. Her hair was braided with a bow rubberband tie-up

     Minion nightsuit

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Karan Kundrra's casual looks

Click Here