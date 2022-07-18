Heading 3
Ankita Lokhande’s comfy fashion
Arushi Srivastava
July 18, 2022
TELEVISION
Image source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Pavitra Rishta actress looks gorgeous in the loosely fit beige long top and loose fit trousers. Her hair is tied up and she has kept the look simple
Oversize outfit
Image source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram
The actress has a beautiful glow on her face as she celebrated six months of her marriage recently with her husband Vicky Jain. She sported a long and loose-fit striped shirt with matching pyjamas
Striped night suit
Image source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram
For the look, the Smart Jodi winner sported a loose-fit green t-shirt with black tights. She is seen walking around and enjoying the weather
Morning walks
Image source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Ankita Lokhande looks beautiful in a blue floral print full sleeves kaftan style dress. It has a floral design on the neck area
Blue floral kaftan
Image source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram
The actress and her husband love to dance together. The couple had gone for a trip where she had sported a white fit and flare top with blue shorts, which looked fabulous on her
Flared top and shorts
Image source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram
For the looks, Ankita has sported a loose-fit grey zipper sweatshirt with grey shorts. She paired it with reading glasses and white sneakers
Grey sweatshirt set
Image source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram
The actress looks beautiful in a loosely fit checkered shirt, which she paired with blue denims. Her beautiful curls fall on her shoulder
Checkered shirT
And Denims
Image source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Ankita Lokhande is very fond of chikankari work kurtas, here she has sported a simple look with the white chikankari work kurta and no makeup look
White chikankari kurta
Image source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram
The actress looks simple yet stylish in the gorgeous pink loose-fit t-shirt dress. It has some graphic print on it and she paired it with sports shoes
T-shirt dress
mage source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram
The actress has sported a simple and cute look with a minion print mint-green nightsuit. Her hair was braided with a bow rubberband tie-up
Minion nightsuit
