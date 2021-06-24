Ankita Lokhande was born as Tanuja Lokhande, but is fondly called as Ankita by everyone. She made her debut in the television industry as Ankita
The actress was born on December 19, 1984, in a middle-class family in Indore, to a teacher Vandana Lokhande and banker, Shashikant Lokhande
She moved to Mumbai in 2005, after completing her graduation to pursue her passion for acting
Ankita was very active in sports in her childhood and was a state-level Badminton player
Ankita Lokhande has been acknowledged with many awards and accolades that include the ITA Award for GR8 Face Female (2010), Zee Rishtey Award for Favourite Popular Face Female (2011), Producers Guild Film Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series (2011), Zee Rishtey Award for Zee Personality of the Year (2012) for her performance in Pavitra Rishta
For several years, she was the highest paid actor in the Hindi television industry
Ankita after working for many years in TV shifted to acting in Bollywood in 2018
The celebrity had also auditioned for Salman Khan’s Sultan
Ankita was also approached for Shah Rukh Khan starrer Happy New Year
Ankita Lokhande created buzz on the internet when she had shared a picture flaunting her diamond ring giving rise to rumours of her engagement with boyfriend, Vicky Jain
