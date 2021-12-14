Ankita Lokhande’s pre-wedding events
DEC 14, 2021
Maharashtrian Ceremony
Since Ankita is a Maharashtrian, the couple had a pre-wedding maharashtrian ceremony
(Image: Ankita Lokhande Instagram)
Spinster’s Party
Ankita even enjoyed a spinster’s party with her girlfriends
(Image: Ankita Lokhande Instagram)
Grand Entry
Ankita made quite an entry in a sequin bottle green outfit for her engagement ceremony
(Video: Pinkvilla Telly)
Bling Affair
The couple shined bright like a diamond in their respective bling outfits
(Image: The Wedding Story)
Putting A Ring On
They sealed their bond for life as Vicky put a ring on his bride’s finger
(Image: The Wedding Story)
Mehendi Ceremony
Ankita and Vicky couldn’t stop smiling and dancing at their wedding ceremony
(Image: The Wedding Story)
Setting The Stage On Fire
The couple set the stage on fire as they performed a dance together
(Image: The Wedding Story)
Ankita chose a red sharara suit for her Haldi outfit that made her look like a punjabi bride
Haldi
(Image: Pinkvilla Telly)
Looks like the bride and groom had the time of their lives at their haldi ceremony
Haldi Fun
(Video: Pinkvilla Telly)
The duo even hosted a grand sangeet wherein they gave quite a welcome to their guests
Grand Sangeet
(Video: Pinkvilla)
Ankita even had an outfit change on her sangeet and kept entertaining her guest with her performances
Outfit Change
(Video: Pinkvilla Telly)
