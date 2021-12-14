Ankita Lokhande’s pre-wedding events

Maharashtrian Ceremony

Since Ankita is a Maharashtrian, the couple had a pre-wedding maharashtrian ceremony

(Image: Ankita Lokhande Instagram) 

Spinster’s Party

Ankita even enjoyed a spinster’s party with her girlfriends

(Image: Ankita Lokhande Instagram) 

Grand Entry

Ankita made quite an entry in a sequin bottle green outfit for her engagement ceremony

(Video: Pinkvilla Telly)

Bling Affair 

The couple shined bright like a diamond in their respective bling outfits

(Image: The Wedding Story) 

Putting A Ring On

They sealed their bond for life as Vicky put a ring on his bride’s finger

(Image: The Wedding Story) 

Mehendi Ceremony

Ankita and Vicky couldn’t stop smiling and dancing at their wedding ceremony

(Image: The Wedding Story) 

Setting The Stage On Fire

The couple set the stage on fire as they performed a dance together

(Image: The Wedding Story)

Ankita chose a red sharara suit for her Haldi outfit that made her look like a punjabi bride

Haldi

(Image: Pinkvilla Telly) 

Looks like the bride and groom had the time of their lives at their haldi ceremony

Haldi Fun

(Video: Pinkvilla Telly)

The duo even hosted a grand sangeet wherein they gave quite a welcome to their guests

Grand Sangeet 

(Video: Pinkvilla)

Ankita even had an outfit change on her sangeet and kept entertaining her guest with her performances

Outfit Change

(Video: Pinkvilla Telly)

