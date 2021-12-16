Ankita Lokhande’s wedding moments

Baraat

Groom Vicky Jain made a grand entrance for the wedding in a vintage looking car

Bride Entrance

The bride also made quite an entrance in a gold lehenga that matched Vicky’s sherwani

Gold Lehenga

Ankita ditched the classic red colour and opted for a gold bridal wear

Royal Entrance

Ankita entered the mandap in a rather royal manner just like a queen

Varmala Ceremony 

The couple exchanged varmala in a larger than life way that only happens in dreams

Ankita was seen beaming with happiness as she took pheras with her husband

Pheras

Joyful Faces

Ankita and Vicky couldn’t stop smiling throughout the ceremony

Ankita couldn’t take her eyes off her groom and looked like she was quite a happy bride

Heart Eyes

The couple bowed down with folded hands expressing their gratitude post pheras

Gratitude

Their wedding looked like an absolute magical fairytale ceremony that every girl dreams of

Mr. & Mrs. Jain 

