Ankita Lokhande’s wedding moments
DEC 16, 2021
Baraat
Groom Vicky Jain made a grand entrance for the wedding in a vintage looking car
(Video: Pinkvilla Telly)
Bride Entrance
The bride also made quite an entrance in a gold lehenga that matched Vicky’s sherwani
(Video: Pinkvilla)
Gold Lehenga
Ankita ditched the classic red colour and opted for a gold bridal wear
(Image: Pinkvilla Telly)
Royal Entrance
Ankita entered the mandap in a rather royal manner just like a queen
(Video: Pinkvilla)
Varmala Ceremony
The couple exchanged varmala in a larger than life way that only happens in dreams
(Video: Pinkvilla)
Ankita was seen beaming with happiness as she took pheras with her husband
(Video: Pinkvilla Telly)
Pheras
Joyful Faces
Ankita and Vicky couldn’t stop smiling throughout the ceremony
(Image: The Wedding Stories)
Ankita couldn’t take her eyes off her groom and looked like she was quite a happy bride
Heart Eyes
(Image: The Wedding Stories)
The couple bowed down with folded hands expressing their gratitude post pheras
Gratitude
(Image: The Wedding Stories)
Their wedding looked like an absolute magical fairytale ceremony that every girl dreams of
Mr. & Mrs. Jain
(Image: The Wedding Stories)
