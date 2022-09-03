Heading 3

Ankita Lokhande's gorgeous sarees

Image source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Ankita Lokhande has mastered her style game and her stunning pictures are proof of it. Draped in a black saree, the diva can make many heads turn as she steps out in this

   Beaming with joy

Image source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Ankita has a special corner for ethnic outfits in her closet and of course in her heart as well. Here, she looks ravishing as she flaunts her blue-tiful saree

   Smile, please!

Image source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram

A saree is what makes for a triumphant and is always a lovely choice for any occasion. Take a look at this diva draped in a stunning traditional yellow saree

   Stunner

Image source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram

One can never have enough white outfits! Ankita shines bright like a star in a fabulous white saree and looks pretty decked up in jewelry

   Style on Point

Image source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Red brings out the best in her! Ankita’s traditional outfits have always been eye-catching but this red saree indeed made many hearts skip a beat

  Ravishing in red

Image source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Gazing at her in a dark green saree is a pretty sight and we can't get enough! Here, this diva surely nailed her ethnic look

    Exudes elegance

Image source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram

The Pavitra Rishta fame managed to swoon many hearts with her simplicity and good looks and yet again here she looks elegant in a pretty simple pink saree

    Sartorial delight

Image source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Sarees are her first love! Ankita looks gorgeous in a simple printed six-yard and proves that it is a perfect getaway for any event

    Dreamy

Image source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Ankita looks astonishing in literally every attire but this green embellished six-yard made heads turn and proved that she is amongst the stylish divas

    Incredibly slaying 

Image source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram

We love how Ankita chose this print and looks extravagant here. The actress looks pretty as she gets clicked in a red floral printed ruffle saree

   Dazzling

