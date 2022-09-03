Heading 3
Ankita Lokhande's gorgeous sarees
Ankita Lokhande has mastered her style game and her stunning pictures are proof of it. Draped in a black saree, the diva can make many heads turn as she steps out in this
Beaming with joy
Ankita has a special corner for ethnic outfits in her closet and of course in her heart as well. Here, she looks ravishing as she flaunts her blue-tiful saree
Smile, please!
A saree is what makes for a triumphant and is always a lovely choice for any occasion. Take a look at this diva draped in a stunning traditional yellow saree
Stunner
One can never have enough white outfits! Ankita shines bright like a star in a fabulous white saree and looks pretty decked up in jewelry
Style on Point
Red brings out the best in her! Ankita’s traditional outfits have always been eye-catching but this red saree indeed made many hearts skip a beat
Ravishing in red
Gazing at her in a dark green saree is a pretty sight and we can't get enough! Here, this diva surely nailed her ethnic look
Exudes elegance
The Pavitra Rishta fame managed to swoon many hearts with her simplicity and good looks and yet again here she looks elegant in a pretty simple pink saree
Sartorial delight
Sarees are her first love! Ankita looks gorgeous in a simple printed six-yard and proves that it is a perfect getaway for any event
Dreamy
Ankita looks astonishing in literally every attire but this green embellished six-yard made heads turn and proved that she is amongst the stylish divas
Incredibly slaying
We love how Ankita chose this print and looks extravagant here. The actress looks pretty as she gets clicked in a red floral printed ruffle saree
Dazzling
