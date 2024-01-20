Heading 3
January 20, 2024
Anne Hathaway movies
When Earth faces an uncertain future, Farmer and Ex-NASA seeks on a journey to find new home for humans
Interstellar
Eight years after Joker’s chaos, Batman returns to protect Gotham city from the ruthless terrorist Bane
The Dark Knight Rises
Ennis and Jack, two shepherds, navigate a complicated relationship amidst societal expectations and marriages to their respective girlfriends
Brokeback Mountain
Set in 19th-century France, Jean Valjean's decision to care for a factory worker's daughter changes their lives
Les Misérables
A young woman, back from rehab, returns for her sister's wedding, solving family dynamics over a weekend celebration
Rachel Getting Married
Seventy-year-old widower Ben Whittaker becomes a senior intern at an online fashion site, bringing wisdom and humor to the workplace
The Intern
A new graduate navigates the demanding world of high fashion as the assistant to Miranda Priestly
The Devil Wears Prada
In 1990s Pittsburgh, a medicine peddler start a relationship with a young woman facing challenges due to Parkinson's disease
Love & Other Drugs
One Day
Dexter and Emma's evolving lives are chronicled each year on the same date since their college graduation night
A biographical portrait unfolds the pre-fame romance of Jane Austen and a young Irishman, revealing the inspiration behind her iconic literary works
Becoming Jane
