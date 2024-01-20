Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

January 20, 2024

Anne Hathaway movies

When Earth faces an uncertain future, Farmer and Ex-NASA seeks on a journey to find new home for humans

Interstellar

Images- imdb

Eight years after Joker’s chaos, Batman returns to protect Gotham city from the ruthless terrorist Bane

Images- imdb

The Dark Knight Rises

Ennis and Jack, two shepherds, navigate a complicated relationship amidst societal expectations and marriages to their respective girlfriends

Brokeback Mountain

Images- imdb

Set in 19th-century France, Jean Valjean's decision to care for a factory worker's daughter changes their lives

Les Misérables 

Images- imdb

A young woman, back from rehab, returns for her sister's wedding, solving  family dynamics over a weekend celebration

Rachel Getting Married 

Images- imdb

Seventy-year-old widower Ben Whittaker becomes a senior intern at an online fashion site, bringing wisdom and humor to the workplace 

The Intern

Images- imdb

A new graduate navigates the demanding world of high fashion as the assistant to Miranda Priestly

The Devil Wears Prada 

Images- imdb

In 1990s Pittsburgh, a medicine peddler start a relationship with a young woman facing challenges due to Parkinson's disease

Love & Other Drugs 

Images- imdb

One Day 

Images- imdb

Dexter and Emma's evolving lives are chronicled each year on the same date since their college graduation night

A biographical portrait unfolds the pre-fame romance of Jane Austen and a young Irishman, revealing the inspiration behind her iconic literary works

Becoming Jane 

Images- imdb

