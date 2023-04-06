APRIL 06, 2023
Anshula Kapoor's fitness journey
Image- Anshula Kapoor's Instagram
Anshula shared details about her fitness and diet on Instagram, and she also explained the significance of being "healthy" to her
Fitness and diet
Image- Anshula Kapoor's Instagram
On her Instagram story, Anshula described a typical day of her eating routine when she is at home
What does she eat in a day?
She prefers eggs and one toast with black coffee, or egg, and half avocado
Image- Anshula Kapoor's Instagram
Breakfast
She drinks a cup of hot coffee
Image- Anshula Kapoor's Instagram
Post-breakfast
Image- Anshula Kapoor's Instagram
Lunch
1-2 ragi rotis, 100-150 grams boneless chicken + big bowl of sabzi or occasionally quinoa or lentil-based pasta with a vegetable salad and some grilled chicken or chicken wings
Fruit with nuts or nut butter. An egg sandwich or vegetable sandwich, or some chicken and vegetable kebabs; or a protein shake with some nuts, or a thepla or 2
Image- Anshula Kapoor's Instagram
Evening snacks
Roasted chicken or tandoori chicken with grilled vegetables on the side, or ragi rotis with boneless chicken cooked Indian style + a bowl of sabzi
Image- Anshula Kapoor's Instagram
Dinner
Anshula's workout routine is designed by her trainers Priyanka Mehta and Swapneel Hazare at Shield Fitness
Video - Anshula Kapoor's Instagram
Workout routine
In a good week, 4 times a week she does strength training and 1-2 days, she ends up doing cardio
Video - Anshula Kapoor's Instagram
Strength and cardio training
In an Instagram post she wrote, ‘Still learning and trying not to let my stretch marks, cellulite, tummy rolls etc get the best of me and my insecurities’
Image- Anshula Kapoor's Instagram
Self-acceptance
