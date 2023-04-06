APRIL 06, 2023

Heading 3

Anshula Kapoor's fitness journey

Image- Anshula Kapoor's Instagram

Anshula shared details about her fitness and diet on Instagram, and she also explained the significance of being "healthy" to her

Fitness and diet

Image- Anshula Kapoor's Instagram

On her Instagram story, Anshula described a typical day of her eating routine when she is at home 

What does she eat in a day?

She prefers eggs and one toast with black coffee, or egg, and half avocado

Image- Anshula Kapoor's Instagram

Breakfast

She drinks a cup of hot coffee

Image- Anshula Kapoor's Instagram

Post-breakfast

Image- Anshula Kapoor's Instagram

Lunch

1-2 ragi rotis, 100-150 grams boneless chicken + big bowl of sabzi or occasionally quinoa or lentil-based pasta with a vegetable salad and some grilled chicken or chicken wings 

Fruit with nuts or nut butter. An egg sandwich or vegetable sandwich, or some chicken and vegetable kebabs; or a protein shake with some nuts, or a thepla or 2

Image- Anshula Kapoor's Instagram

Evening snacks

Roasted chicken or tandoori chicken with grilled vegetables on the side, or ragi rotis with boneless chicken cooked Indian style + a bowl of sabzi 

Image- Anshula Kapoor's Instagram

Dinner

Anshula's workout routine is designed by her trainers Priyanka Mehta and Swapneel Hazare at Shield Fitness

Video - Anshula Kapoor's Instagram

Workout routine

In a good week, 4 times a week she does strength training and 1-2 days, she ends up doing cardio

Video - Anshula Kapoor's Instagram

Strength and cardio training

In an Instagram post she wrote, ‘Still learning and trying not to let my stretch marks, cellulite, tummy rolls etc get the best of me and my insecurities’

Image- Anshula Kapoor's Instagram

Self-acceptance

