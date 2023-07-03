Heading 3

 Nanditha Gururaj

Entertainment

JUly 03, 2023

Anshula Kapoor's Sunday routine

Anshula Kapoor is an internet personality who often talks about health and fitness

Career

 Image: Anshula Kapoor's Instagram

Anshula started her day with a fresh cup of coffee

Morning routine

 Image: Anshula Kapoor's Instagram

She then proceeded to hit the gym for her daily regular workout

Gym

 Image: Anshula Kapoor's Instagram

Anshula spent her afternoon having lunch with her brother after her workout

Lunch

 Image: Anshula Kapoor's Instagram

Post lunch, the actress had a quick shower 

Quick shower

 Image: Anshula Kapoor's Instagram

Anshula wore a colorful Chikankari kurta paired with white palazzo pants

Outfit of the day

 Image: Anshula Kapoor's Instagram

For accessories, Anshula paired her outfit which a cute necklace, statement earrings, and a watch

Accessories

 Image: Anshula Kapoor's Instagram

Anshula wore some simple eye and lip makeup to go with her outfit and finished it off with some setting spray

Makeup

 Image: Anshula Kapoor's Instagram

She then proceeded to have some mangoes to satisfy her sugar cravings 

Sugar cravings

 Image: Anshula Kapoor's Instagram

Anshula spent her time running errands and catching up with her friends

Off to run errands

 Image: Anshula Kapoor's Instagram

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here