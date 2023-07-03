Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Entertainment
JUly 03, 2023
Anshula Kapoor's Sunday routine
Anshula Kapoor is an internet personality who often talks about health and fitness
Career
Image: Anshula Kapoor's Instagram
Anshula started her day with a fresh cup of coffee
Morning routine
Image: Anshula Kapoor's Instagram
She then proceeded to hit the gym for her daily regular workout
Gym
Image: Anshula Kapoor's Instagram
Anshula spent her afternoon having lunch with her brother after her workout
Lunch
Image: Anshula Kapoor's Instagram
Post lunch, the actress had a quick shower
Quick shower
Image: Anshula Kapoor's Instagram
Anshula wore a colorful Chikankari kurta paired with white palazzo pants
Outfit of the day
Image: Anshula Kapoor's Instagram
For accessories, Anshula paired her outfit which a cute necklace, statement earrings, and a watch
Accessories
Image: Anshula Kapoor's Instagram
Anshula wore some simple eye and lip makeup to go with her outfit and finished it off with some setting spray
Makeup
Image: Anshula Kapoor's Instagram
She then proceeded to have some mangoes to satisfy her sugar cravings
Sugar cravings
Image: Anshula Kapoor's Instagram
Anshula spent her time running errands and catching up with her friends
Off to run errands
Image: Anshula Kapoor's Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.