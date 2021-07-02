Anupam Kher stirred up a controversy when he used the “sacred” words of Guru Gobind Singh to praise the BJP spokesperson, Sambit Patra
The actor wrote, “Sava lakh se ek bhida doon” tagging the BJP spokesperson who was getting thrashed on the social media for sharing a picture of a child sitting on his grandfather who had been shot dead in Kashmir
Criticising Anupam Kher’s reaction, the Congress MP from Punjab, Ravneet Singh Bittu accused the actor for allegedly trying to spoil the image of the Sikhs “Threatening” Rita Koiral
When the late Bollywood actor, Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, Anupam Kher took to his official social media handle to offer his condolences
During that time, netizens we’re calling out everyone from the industry for their wrongdoings. Anupam Kher’s name came up too for allegedly threatening Bengali actor, Rita Koiral about destroying her career
Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah’s clash of words made the headlines when Naseeruddin Shah called him a “clown” for supporting the government
Anupam Kher gave it back by calling out the former’s “frustration” and even accusing him of using “substances”
During a media interview, Anupam Kher opened up about the issue revealing that he was “hurt” by the comments made by Naseeruddin Shah and also talked about the crumbling of their equation over the years