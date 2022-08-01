Heading 3
Anupamaa & Anuj's 'MaAn' moments
This is an adorable picture of Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna with their on-screen daughter Anu. Rupali is seen pulling his ear to tease him
Pulling his ear
The duo looks funny as they sit on kids' chairs and hold kids' tea set cups. Anuj also sported a tiara. Could they be any cuter?
Sipping tea
Anupama and Anuj’s wedding has brought a massive change in her life and the on-screen couple is very happy together
Happy selfie
Rupali sported a yellow gota work saree with traditional jewellery and Gaurav looked dapper in yellow blazer with checkered pants
Twinning in yellow
The on-screen couple beams 'with joy' on one-month completion of their marriage
One month of MaAn’s wedding
Gaurav Khanna aces his style game with black tuxedo look, while Rupali gives him strong competition in a black shimmery saree
Stylish on-screen couple
Out of all on-screen weddings, the MaAn wedding will always be close to our hearts. The couple looked beautiful together
MaAn wedding
The actors seem to be reliving their younger days as they goof around on the sets
Retro mode
Rupali and Gaurav share a great friendship off-screen and they had a blast at Rupali’s son’s birthday party
Partying together
Rupali and Gaurav’s on-screen romance is couple goals for the present generation
MaAn romance
