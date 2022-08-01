Heading 3

Anupamaa & Anuj's 'MaAn' moments

Arushi Srivastava

AUGUST 01, 2022

TELEVISION

Image source- Rupali Ganguly Instagram

This is an adorable picture of Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna with their on-screen daughter Anu. Rupali is seen pulling his ear to tease him

  Pulling his ear

Image source- Rupali Ganguly Instagram

The duo looks funny as they sit on kids' chairs and hold kids' tea set cups. Anuj also sported a tiara. Could they be any cuter?

   Sipping tea

Image source- Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Anupama and Anuj’s wedding has brought a massive change in her life and the on-screen couple is very happy together

  Happy selfie

Image source- Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Rupali sported a yellow gota work saree with traditional jewellery and Gaurav looked dapper in yellow blazer with checkered pants

  Twinning in yellow

Image source- Rupali Ganguly Instagram

The on-screen couple beams 'with joy' on one-month completion of their marriage

One month of MaAn’s wedding

Image source- Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Gaurav Khanna aces his style game with black tuxedo look, while Rupali gives him strong competition in a black shimmery saree

  Stylish on-screen couple

Image source- Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Out of all on-screen weddings, the MaAn wedding will always be close to our hearts. The couple looked beautiful together

 MaAn wedding

Image source- Rupali Ganguly Instagram

The actors seem to be reliving their younger days as they goof around on the sets

  Retro mode

Image source- Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Rupali and Gaurav share a great friendship off-screen and they had a blast at Rupali’s son’s birthday party

  Partying together

Image source- Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Rupali and Gaurav’s on-screen romance is couple goals for the present generation

  MaAn romance

