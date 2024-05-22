Heading 3

Anurag Kashyap Teams Up With Bobby Deol

Known for movies like Black Friday, Gulaal, and Gangs Of Wasseypur, Anurag Kashyap has become a brand over the years 

 Anurag Kashyap 

His last released directorial film was Dobaaraa with Taapsee Pannu. Though he was seen acting in a couple of films in recent times 

Last Release 

Anurag Kashyap is next directing a thriller drama based on a sensitive true event. Certain media reports claim that the movie is inspired by a false rape accusation case 

 What's Next? 

Riding high on the success of Animal, Bobby Deol is spearheading the movie. It is the first exciting collab of Kashyap and Deol 

 The Lead 

Sanya Malhotra and Saba Azad are playing pivotal roles in the movie 

Female Leads 

Besides these exceptional talents, the untitled thriller drama stars Joju George, Jeetendra Joshi, Riddhi Sen, Sapna Pabbi, Ankush Gedambe, Nagesh Bhonsle, Jaimini Pathak, Ghanshyam Garg, and others

Ensemble Cast 

Sudeep Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee have written the story 

Writers 

The film went on floors on May 14 and will primarily be shot in Mumbai until June 2024

Shooting

As of now, no release date is finalized, but it is likely to hit the screens by the end of this year 

 Release Date 

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy is ready to hit the screens in a couple of months 

Kennedy release 

