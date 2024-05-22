Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
may 22, 2024
Anurag Kashyap Teams Up With Bobby Deol
Known for movies like Black Friday, Gulaal, and Gangs Of Wasseypur, Anurag Kashyap has become a brand over the years
Anurag Kashyap
Image: Anurag Kashyap’s Instagram
His last released directorial film was Dobaaraa with Taapsee Pannu. Though he was seen acting in a couple of films in recent times
Last Release
Image: IMDB
Anurag Kashyap is next directing a thriller drama based on a sensitive true event. Certain media reports claim that the movie is inspired by a false rape accusation case
What's Next?
Image: IMDB
Riding high on the success of Animal, Bobby Deol is spearheading the movie. It is the first exciting collab of Kashyap and Deol
The Lead
Image Credits: Dharam Deol
Sanya Malhotra and Saba Azad are playing pivotal roles in the movie
Female Leads
Images: Sanya Malhotra & Saba Azad’s Instagram
Besides these exceptional talents, the untitled thriller drama stars Joju George, Jeetendra Joshi, Riddhi Sen, Sapna Pabbi, Ankush Gedambe, Nagesh Bhonsle, Jaimini Pathak, Ghanshyam Garg, and others
Ensemble Cast
Image: Joju George's Instagram
Sudeep Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee have written the story
Writers
Image: Anurag Kashyap’s Instagram
The film went on floors on May 14 and will primarily be shot in Mumbai until June 2024
Image Credits: Dharam Deol
Shooting
As of now, no release date is finalized, but it is likely to hit the screens by the end of this year
Image Credits: Dharam Deol
Release Date
Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy is ready to hit the screens in a couple of months
Kennedy release
Image: Anurag Kashyap’s Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.