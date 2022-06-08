Heading 3
Anusha Dandekar’s love for white outfits
Image source- Anusha Dandekar instagram
The actress and model, looks gorgeous in a white lacy bralette style top and she has paired it with acid washed denim shorts, along with layered neckpiece
White bralette and shorts
Image source- Anusha Dandekar instagram
The actress looks absolutely stunning in the ivory white lehenga with floral print on it. She paired the looks with studded choker and statement earrings
White lehenga
Image source- Anusha Dandekar instagram
The actress looks amazing as she has sported a white knotted style shirt and paired the look with black shorts
White knotted shirt
Image source- Anusha Dandekar instagram
Anusha is among the most fashionable actresses in the entertainment industry and the way she carried the off-shoulder crop top and flared pants look, is truly impeccable
Shimmery co-ord set
Image source- Anusha Dandekar instagram
The actress is seen taking her selfie as she had sported a white t-shirt and printed shorts for the look. She has done bold eye makeup with a high ponytail
Casual tshirt and shorts
Image source- Anusha Dandekar instagram
The actress looks absolutely sizzling in the white off shoulder cutout dress, which she has sported with a stylish chain and white heels
Mini dress
Image source- Anusha Dandekar instagram
For the look, the actress has sported a stylish white slip-on dress, which she has paired with a blue striped blazer and white bow style heels
Short slip dress
Image source- Anusha Dandekar instagram
The actress seems to be having a great time at the beach and she sported soft material crop top with shorts
Crop top and shorts
Image source- Anusha Dandekar instagram
Anusha Dandekar looks dazzling in the white deep neck crop top with puffy sleeves. She paired the look with denim shorts
Puffy sleeves top
Image source- Anusha Dandekar instagram
Anusha is truly a fashion queen in the white cutout design round neck beach dress. She paired the look with white frame sunglasses
Cutout design beachwear
