Anusha Dandekar’s love for white outfits

Arushi Srivastava

JUNE 08, 2022

TELEVISION

Image source- Anusha Dandekar instagram

The actress and model, looks gorgeous in a white lacy bralette style top and she has paired it with acid washed denim shorts, along with layered neckpiece

White bralette and shorts

Image source- Anusha Dandekar instagram

The actress looks absolutely stunning in the ivory white lehenga with floral print on it. She paired the looks with studded choker and statement earrings

  White lehenga

Image source- Anusha Dandekar instagram

The actress looks amazing as she has sported a white knotted style shirt and paired the look with black shorts

White knotted shirt

Image source- Anusha Dandekar instagram

Anusha is among the most fashionable actresses in the entertainment industry and the way she carried the off-shoulder crop top and flared pants look, is truly impeccable

 Shimmery co-ord set

Image source- Anusha Dandekar instagram

The actress is seen taking her selfie as she had sported a white t-shirt and printed shorts for the look. She has done bold eye makeup with a high ponytail

 Casual tshirt and shorts

Image source- Anusha Dandekar instagram

The actress looks absolutely sizzling in the white off shoulder cutout dress, which she has sported with a stylish chain and white heels

 Mini dress

Image source- Anusha Dandekar instagram

For the look, the actress has sported a stylish white slip-on dress, which she has paired with a blue striped blazer and white bow style heels

Short slip dress

Image source- Anusha Dandekar instagram

The actress seems to be having a great time at the beach and she sported soft material crop top with shorts

 Crop top and shorts

Image source- Anusha Dandekar instagram

Anusha Dandekar looks dazzling in the white deep neck crop top with puffy sleeves. She paired the look with denim shorts

 Puffy sleeves top

Image source- Anusha Dandekar instagram

Anusha is truly a fashion queen in the white cutout design round neck beach dress. She paired the look with white frame sunglasses

 Cutout design beachwear

