Anushka & Aditya Seal's wedding photos
Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal tied the knot on November 21 in a grand wedding in Mumbai
Marriage
(Source- The Wedding Story)
It was nothing short of magical when the bride went down the aisle with her bridesmaids
Breathtaking entry
(Source- The Wedding Story)
Many Bollywood stars graced their wedding like Alia Bhatt, Athiya Shetty, Vaani Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt among others
Star-studded
(Source- The Wedding Story)
Alia Bhatt and her pals lit the stage on fire during the pre-wedding festivities
Rocked the stage
Source- Usaamah Siddique Instagram)
Here is the bride looking absolutely stunning with her sister, Akansha and her friend
Striking a pose
(Source- Usaamah Siddique Instagram)
The couple's dance was the major highlight of the wedding celebrations
Shaking a leg
(Source- Manish Malhotra Instagram)
Here the bride’s sister Akansha looking absolutely adorable with the newlyweds
Maid of honor
(Source- The Wedding Story)
The bride's mother, Anu Ranjan looked lovely and her radiance says it all
Bride’s mother
(Source- Anu Ranjan Instagram)
After 4 years of togetherness, the couple got hitched for lifetime and it was all smiles
A bond for lifetime
(Source- The Wedding Story)
