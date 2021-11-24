AKSHAT SUNDRANI

Nov 24, 2021

Anushka & Aditya Seal's wedding photos

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal tied the knot on November 21 in a grand wedding in Mumbai

Marriage

(Source- The Wedding Story)

It was nothing short of magical when the bride went down the aisle with her bridesmaids

Breathtaking entry

(Source- The Wedding Story)

Many Bollywood stars graced their wedding like Alia Bhatt, Athiya Shetty, Vaani Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt among others

Star-studded

(Source- The Wedding Story)

Alia Bhatt and her pals lit the stage on fire during the pre-wedding festivities

Rocked the stage

Source- Usaamah Siddique Instagram)

Here is the bride looking absolutely stunning with her sister, Akansha and her friend

Striking a pose

(Source- Usaamah Siddique Instagram)

The couple's dance was the major highlight of the wedding celebrations

Shaking a leg

(Source- Manish Malhotra Instagram)

Here the bride’s sister Akansha looking absolutely adorable with the newlyweds

Maid of honor

(Source- The Wedding Story)

The bride's mother, Anu Ranjan looked lovely and her radiance says it all

Bride’s mother

(Source- Anu Ranjan Instagram)

After 4 years of togetherness, the couple got hitched for lifetime and it was all smiles

A bond for lifetime

(Source- The Wedding Story)

