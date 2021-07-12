Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli met each other for the first time on the sets of an advertisement that they were featuring together
The cricketer made an awkward comment about Anushka Sharma’s heels in order to try and “break the ice” between them but made the situation uncomfortable
Anushka Sharma has often revealed that she loves Virat Kohli’s beard and is completely against him having a clean-shaven look
Reportedly, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli broke up after dating for some time because he wasn’t comfortable with the physical exposure the actor made during a photoshoot but later, they got back again
When the celebrity couple was vacationing in Bhutan, Virat Kohli left Anushka Sharma behind in a cycling race between the two, making her angry at him
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have no servants or helping staff at home and they do all the chores themselves
Anushka and Virat are often spotted playing cricket in their building where the actor bowls while the cricketer is always batting
Singers, Harshdeep Kaur and Mohan Kannan made the song, Peer Vi Tu, especially for Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli and it was an original track that was played at their wedding
There was never a “formal proposal” between Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli as it was only one thing that led to another and the two were even married before proposing to each other
