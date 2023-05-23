mAY 23, 2023
Anushka-Dhanush: Actors who changed names
The ace actor was initially named Venkatesh Prabhu. Later, he adopted the screen name Dhanush inspired by a fictional covert operation
Dhanush
Image : Dhanush’s Instagram
Image : Pinkvilla
South India's superstar Rajinikanth's real name is Shivaji Rao Gaekwad
Rajinikanth
Image : Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
The actor hasn’t significantly changed her name but made a few changes to it. Due to numerology, she changed her name from ‘Tamanna’ to ‘Tamannaah’
Tamannaah Bhatia
Image : Kamal Haasan’s Instagram
The actor was initially named Parthasarathy Srinivasan but his father later changed the name to Kamal Haasan
Kamal Haasan
Image : Anushka Shetty’s Instagram
Owing to her cute face, the actress was named Sweet Shetty. However, as she was embarrassed by it, she later changed her name to Anushka Shetty
Anushka Shetty
Image : Vignesh Shivan’s Instagram
Born in a Malayali Christian family, she was named Diana Marian Kurian. In 2011, she changed to Hinduism after which her stage name became her original name
Nayanthara
Image : Priyamani’s Instagram
Priya Vasudev Mani Iyer wished to have a small name so she dropped her middle name and changed it to Priyamani
Priyamani
Image : Mammootty’s Instagram
The actor is famous with his stage name. But he was initially called Muhammad Kutty Panaparambil Ismail
Mammootty
Image : Rana Daggubati’s Instagram
Known for his stint in Baahubali, Ramanaidu Daggubati wanted a shorter name so he changed to Rana Daggubati
Rana Daggubati
Image : Chiranjeevi’s Instagram
Konidela Shiva Sankara Vara Prasad opted to change his name to Chiranjeevi for entering the film industry
Chiranjeevi
