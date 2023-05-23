Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Entertainment

mAY 23, 2023

Anushka-Dhanush: Actors who changed names

The ace actor was initially named Venkatesh Prabhu. Later, he adopted the screen name Dhanush inspired by a fictional covert operation

Dhanush

South India's superstar Rajinikanth's real name is Shivaji Rao Gaekwad

Rajinikanth

The actor hasn’t significantly changed her name but made a few changes to it. Due to numerology, she changed her name from ‘Tamanna’ to ‘Tamannaah’

Tamannaah Bhatia

The actor was initially named Parthasarathy Srinivasan but his father later changed the name to Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan

Owing to her cute face, the actress was named Sweet Shetty. However, as she was embarrassed by it, she later changed her name to Anushka Shetty

Anushka Shetty

Born in a Malayali Christian family, she was named Diana Marian Kurian. In 2011, she changed to Hinduism after which her stage name became her original name

Nayanthara

Priya Vasudev Mani Iyer wished to have a small name so she dropped her middle name and changed it to Priyamani

Priyamani

The actor is famous with his stage name. But he was initially called Muhammad Kutty Panaparambil Ismail

Mammootty

Known for his stint in Baahubali, Ramanaidu Daggubati wanted a shorter name so he changed to Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati

Konidela Shiva Sankara Vara Prasad opted to change his name to Chiranjeevi for entering the film industry

Chiranjeevi

