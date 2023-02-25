Heading 3

Akriti Anand

ENTERTAINMENT

FEB 25, 2023

Anushka-Saif: Actors and their hobbies

If the actor is not shooting then he loves to spend his time playing video games

Image: Pinkvilla

Shah Rukh Khan

Image: Pinkvilla


Well, she is generally busy shooting but in her spare time she loves to explore places

Deepika Padukone

The actor unwinds his time by trying his hands at painting

Image: Pinkvilla

Salman Khan

He mostly spends his time with sons but apart from this he also likes to click pictures

Image: Pinkvilla

Hrithik Roshan

The actress has a lovely balcony garden and this is what keeps her busy in her spare time

Image: Pinkvilla

 Anushka Sharma

Image: Pinkvilla

Saif Ali Khan

Apart from reading books, Saif Ali Khan also loves to play the guitar in his spare time

Image: Pinkvilla

Ayushmann Khurrana

He loves to write poetry and his social media handle is filled with his lovely words

As reported the actor likes to collect old posters of films and also practices martial arts in his free time

Image: Pinkvilla

Akshay Kumar

She mimics famous people and is said to have a secret passion for collecting Sarees

Image: Pinkvilla

Vidya Balan

