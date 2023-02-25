FEB 25, 2023
Anushka-Saif: Actors and their hobbies
If the actor is not shooting then he loves to spend his time playing video games
Shah Rukh Khan
Well, she is generally busy shooting but in her spare time she loves to explore places
Deepika Padukone
The actor unwinds his time by trying his hands at painting
Salman Khan
He mostly spends his time with sons but apart from this he also likes to click pictures
Hrithik Roshan
The actress has a lovely balcony garden and this is what keeps her busy in her spare time
Anushka Sharma
Saif Ali Khan
Apart from reading books, Saif Ali Khan also loves to play the guitar in his spare time
Ayushmann Khurrana
He loves to write poetry and his social media handle is filled with his lovely words
As reported the actor likes to collect old posters of films and also practices martial arts in his free time
Akshay Kumar
She mimics famous people and is said to have a secret passion for collecting Sarees
Vidya Balan
