Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 25, 2022
Anushka Sen’s Maldives vacay
Exotic vacay
Image: Anushka Sen Instagram
Anushka Sen recently jetted off to the breathtaking Maldives for an exotic vacation
As she swam in the azure blue seas of the Maldives, Anushka resembled a true mermaid
Video: Anushka Sen Instagram
Mermaid
Video: Anushka Sen Instagram
Water adventures
The actress also went on some water adventures and appeared to be having a blast
Anushka looked gorgeous in a white bikini as she stepped into the pool
Image: Anushka Sen Instagram
Pool time
Sen enjoyed snorkelling and experienced the magical underwater life
Snorkelling
Image: Anushka Sen Instagram
The actress sat beside the pool late at night, listening to the sound of the ocean waves
Night views
Image: Anushka Sen Instagram
Anushka channelled her inner horse rider and shared pictures from her vacay
Channelled inner horse rider
Image: Anushka Sen Instagram
She posed while holding a glass of juice and enjoying a perfect brunch by a pool
Brunch by the pool
Image: Anushka Sen Instagram
The actress appeared to be having the time of her life in the Maldives
Living the moment
Image: Anushka Sen Instagram
