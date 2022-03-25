Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

MAR 25, 2022

Heading 3

Anushka Sen’s Maldives vacay

Exotic vacay

Image: Anushka Sen Instagram

Anushka Sen recently jetted off to the breathtaking Maldives for an exotic vacation

As she swam in the azure blue seas of the Maldives, Anushka resembled a true mermaid

Video: Anushka Sen Instagram

Mermaid

Video: Anushka Sen Instagram

Water adventures

The actress also went on some water adventures and appeared to be having a blast

Anushka looked gorgeous in a white bikini as she stepped into the pool

Image: Anushka Sen Instagram

Pool time

Sen enjoyed snorkelling and experienced the magical underwater life

Snorkelling

Image: Anushka Sen Instagram

The actress sat beside the pool late at night, listening to the sound of the ocean waves

Night views

Image: Anushka Sen Instagram

Anushka channelled her inner horse rider and shared pictures from her vacay

Channelled inner horse rider

Image: Anushka Sen Instagram

She posed while holding a glass of juice and enjoying a perfect brunch by a pool

Brunch by the pool

Image: Anushka Sen Instagram

The actress appeared to be having the time of her life in the Maldives

Living the moment

Image: Anushka Sen Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Ranveer Singh is a fashion risktaker

Click Here