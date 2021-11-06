Nov 6, 2021

 Entertainment 

Anushka & Virat Kohli's adorable photos         

Rishika Shah

On the skipper’s birthday this year, his loving wife Anushka Sharma posted this happy picture from what seems like their Diwali celebrations

(Image: Instagram)

Anushka is seen having quite a good morning indeed as Virat squishes her up with kisses and cuddles early in the morning

(Image: Instagram)

This is probably the best picture the couple has, since it was with this picture that they announced their pregnancy

(Image: Instagram)

While Anushka can’t stop cuddling with her pup, Virat can’t get his eyes off his ladylove

(Image: Instagram)

Couples who act goofy together, stay together! The duo loves taking goofy selfies with each other

(Image: Instagram)

Virat and Anushka recreated the adorable wall painting and called each other their ‘one and only’

(Image: Instagram)

Virat even fasted for his wife on the occasion of Karwa Chauthand the two were seen shining just as bright as the moon

(Image: Instagram)

Anushka celebrated an intimate birthday with her hubby as he fed her cake

(Image: Instagram)

The duo sneaked in a quick breakfast with each other despite Virat’s busy schedule while they were in London

(Image: Instagram)

The two posed for the perfect sunset photo and as they stared into each other’s eyes giving us all the feels

(Image: Instagram)

thanks for reading
next:Alia to Shilpa: Divas in a striped saree

Click Here