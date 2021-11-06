Nov 6, 2021
Entertainment
Anushka & Virat Kohli's adorable photos
Rishika Shah
On the skipper’s birthday this year, his loving wife Anushka Sharma posted this happy picture from what seems like their Diwali celebrations(Image: Instagram)
Anushka is seen having quite a good morning indeed as Virat squishes her up with kisses and cuddles early in the morning(Image: Instagram)
This is probably the best picture the couple has, since it was with this picture that they announced their pregnancy(Image: Instagram)
While Anushka can’t stop cuddling with her pup, Virat can’t get his eyes off his ladylove(Image: Instagram)
Couples who act goofy together, stay together! The duo loves taking goofy selfies with each other(Image: Instagram)
Virat and Anushka recreated the adorable wall painting and called each other their ‘one and only’(Image: Instagram)
Virat even fasted for his wife on the occasion of Karwa Chauthand the two were seen shining just as bright as the moon(Image: Instagram)
Anushka celebrated an intimate birthday with her hubby as he fed her cake(Image: Instagram)
The duo sneaked in a quick breakfast with each other despite Virat’s busy schedule while they were in London(Image: Instagram)
The two posed for the perfect sunset photo and as they stared into each other’s eyes giving us all the feels(Image: Instagram)
