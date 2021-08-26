AUGUST 26, 2021
Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli's cute PICS
A quick breakfast with bae in the little free time he gets, is definitely much more special than any lavish date
Find someone who looks at you the way Anushka and Virat look at each other
We can actually feel all the happiness that is in this picture. Anushka and Virat holding their newborn daughter is all things love
The couple is seen having a hearty laugh while Anushka Sharma was heavily pregnant
We love how the doting husband is helping his pregnant wife exercise and being her support (quite literally)
Isn’t it super adorable how Anushka is trying to measure her strength by trying to lift her sportsman husband
Looks like Anushka is just trying to soak in all of her bae’s cuteness as much as she can
This picture is definitely the most-loved as this is when the power couple announced the arrival of their little one
Couples who can be goofy together, stay together!
You obviously need to take a few candid pictures with bae when you’re both dressed up
The couple celebrated Karwa Chauth together where even Virat fasted for his loving wife
The couple are seen soaking under the sun, laying on fresh grass and enjoying each other’s company
Anushka claims that her husband makes her a happy girl and this picture shows that she certainly cannot get enough of him
