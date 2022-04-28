Entertainment
apr 28, 2022
Anushka Sharma rocks no-makeup looks
Unfiltered smile
Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka’s smile is gorgeous that it always lights up our world when we see it. In this picture, as she stands in her casual outfit and smiles wide, she looks stunning
Every actress masters the art of doing perfect hair flips. Anushka’s innocent and candid hair flip in this picture makes our hearts flutter
Unfiltered hair flip
This picture tempts us to jump in a pool right now and forget our worries. Of course, Anushka’s full-blown smile and natural face make the picture all the more appealing
Refreshing dip
Golden hour makes our dear Anushka glow and shine. Her no-makeup face looks ethereal with the sun’s rays on her
Sun-kissed
Unfiltered selfie
Anushka gives us the courage to upload selfies without any filters. It is alright for the world to see your flaws because they make you who you are
Talking about selfies, how could we forget a workout selfie? Of course, Anushka doesn’t shy away from showing her sweaty, tired yet gorgeous self on the Gram!
Workout Selfie
The woman who loves to stay natural all the time obviously loves nature too! You can often find Anushka in the lap of nature
Nature’s delight
Anushka’s healthy lifestyle ensures that she is always in the ‘pink of health’ and her beautiful rosy cheeks are just too adorable
‘Pink’ of health
Lunch date
Even for her dates, Anushka always prefers to keep her makeup minimal and goes along with her bare face. She looks splendid in this picture
Unfiltered love
We couldn’t not include a ‘Virushka’ picture! Here’s an adorable, unfiltered, all-natural picture of our most loved couple
