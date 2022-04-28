Entertainment

Anushka Sharma rocks no-makeup looks

Unfiltered smile

Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka’s smile is gorgeous that it always lights up our world when we see it. In this picture, as she stands in her casual outfit and smiles wide, she looks stunning

Every actress masters the art of doing perfect hair flips. Anushka’s innocent and candid hair flip in this picture makes our hearts flutter

Anushka Sharma Instagram

Unfiltered hair flip

This picture tempts us to jump in a pool right now and forget our worries. Of course, Anushka’s full-blown smile and natural face make the picture all the more appealing

Refreshing dip 

Anushka Sharma Instagram

Golden hour makes our dear Anushka glow and shine. Her no-makeup face looks ethereal with the sun’s rays on her

Anushka Sharma Instagram

Sun-kissed 

Unfiltered selfie

Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka gives us the courage to upload selfies without any filters. It is alright for the world to see your flaws because they make you who you are

Anushka Sharma Instagram

Talking about selfies, how could we forget a workout selfie? Of course, Anushka doesn’t shy away from showing her sweaty, tired yet gorgeous self on the Gram!

Workout Selfie

Anushka Sharma Instagram

The woman who loves to stay natural all the time obviously loves nature too! You can often find Anushka in the lap of nature

Nature’s delight

Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka’s healthy lifestyle ensures that she is always in the ‘pink of health’ and her beautiful rosy cheeks are just too adorable

‘Pink’ of health

Anushka Sharma Instagram

Lunch date

Even for her dates, Anushka always prefers to keep her makeup minimal and goes along with her bare face. She looks splendid in this picture

Anushka Sharma Instagram

Unfiltered love

We couldn’t not include a ‘Virushka’ picture! Here’s an adorable, unfiltered, all-natural picture of our most loved couple

