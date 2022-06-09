Heading 3
Anushka Sharma’s 10 films to watch
Ranpreet Kaur
JUNE 09, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Anushka Sharma made her big Bollywood debut with this 2008 release opposite Shah Rukh Khan and her simplicity won hearts
Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi
Her vibrant energy was unmissable in the 2010 release Band Baaja Baaraat as she played the role of Shruti Kakkar opposite Ranveer Singh
Band Baaja Baaraat
Anushka was seen in a different look in this Aamir Khan starrer PK. She was paired opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and her performance was well appreciated
PK
Anushka turned producer for her 2015 release NH10. The movie left a mark on the audience with its intriguing storyline and strong performances
NH10
The actress was seen playing the role of a wrestler in Sultan opposite Salman Khan. The movie marked their first collaboration and their equation got a shout out from the audience
Sultan
Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Fawad Khan in the lead, this musical romantic drama was a hit among the audience
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
We loved Anushka’s fearless avatar as Farah who believed in living life on her terms. She was paired opposite Ranveer Singh in the movie
Dil Dhadakne Do
Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl was a rom-com. Anushka played the role of a con woman who was hired to trap Ranveer Singh aka Ricky Bahl
Ladies vs Ricky Bahl
This was Anushka Sharma’s first attempt in the horror genre. Produced by the actress herself, Pari also featured Parambrata Chatterjee, Ritabhari Chakraborty, and Rajat Kapoor in key roles
Pari
Marking Yash Chopra’s last directorial, Jab Tak Hai Jaan featured Anushka as a carefree documentary filmmaker Akira along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif
Jab Tak Hai Jaan
