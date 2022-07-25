Heading 3
Anushka Sharma’s airport outfits
Priyakshi Sharma
JULY 25, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Pinkvilla
Anushka keeps her airport outfit comfortable yet stylish as she dons an all-black jumpsuit with white sneakers
All-black jumpsuit
Image: Pinkvilla
Here, Anushka is seen donning a cool tee-shirt with cat prints all over it. She paired it with ripped denim pants and a black shrug
Cat prints
Image: Pinkvilla
She dons an Adidas sweatshirt along with a pair of high-waisted trousers. She wrapped up the look with a pair of chic shades and white sneakers
Cool sweatshirt
Image: Pinkvilla
Another all-black outfit. This time, the Pari actress is seen donning a black tee-shirt with black ripped denim pants and a cropped denim jacket. Her cool sneakers steal the show
All-black
Image: Pinkvilla
Anushka loves the cropped sweatshirt and ripped denim combination. Here is another time she donned a white cropped sweatshirt to the airport
White cropped sweatshirt
Image: Pinkvilla
This time, the young mommy of one played it around as she wore a black netted top with blue denim pants, but she layered it up with a sleeveless black shrug
Black shrug
Image: Pinkvilla
Anushka rocks the denim-on-denim trend as she paired a blue denim jacket on top of denim pants with patchwork
Denim on Denim
Image: Pinkvilla
Here, the actress is seen wearing a black corset top with black tights and a long grey shrug
Corset top
Image: Pinkvilla
The Phillauri actress keeps her airport OOTD comfortable and stylish as she dons a sleeveless white graphic tee-shirt with black track pants
Graphic tee
Image: Pinkvilla
Anushka looks chic as she dons a beige co-ord set with a shrug and a pair of trousers on top of a white tee. Her hair is styled in a sleek bun
Beige co-ord set
