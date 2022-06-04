Heading 3

Anushka Sharma’s empowering quotes

Pinkvilla Desk

JUNE 05, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

I am not gonna give anybody the power to control my life

On controlling her life

We never explore female relationships in our films. Two girls come into a movie and are associated with each other only because of a guy. I will make films to change that

On female friendships

The more I experience ups and down in life, more and more I begin to value the women around me. The strong ones. The resilient ones The silent ones They are strength

On valuing women

I genuinely don’t care about the ‘number one’ tag. That’s not my goal. You know, no one does that with heroes, but with actress it’s the same number game. It’s not a bloody pageant

On competition

I wanted fans to know that I am human and not perfect

On being imperfect

Having failures in life is important to understand where, exactly, you stand

On failures

If I lead my life according to someone else, I have screwed my life up

On living life

If you want to do something, then you should go all out completely and be fearless

On being fearless

Love me, hate me, I am here to stay

On finding her foot

This idea of celebrity is all just an illusion. This guy standing outside my car right now selling tea is probably a hundred times more interesting than I am. I’m bloody routine

 On being a celebrity

We keep complaining about corruption, hostile environment, and unhygienic condition but shouldn’t charity begin at home? Shouldn’t we do something to tackle these issues too

On being accountable

My view is don’t complain just act

On taking action

My message is simple; work hard, be sincere, be righteous, and move forward

Her message for youth

