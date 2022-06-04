Heading 3
Anushka Sharma’s empowering quotes
JUNE 05, 2022
I am not gonna give anybody the power to control my life
On controlling her life
We never explore female relationships in our films. Two girls come into a movie and are associated with each other only because of a guy. I will make films to change that
On female friendships
The more I experience ups and down in life, more and more I begin to value the women around me. The strong ones. The resilient ones The silent ones They are strength
On valuing women
I genuinely don’t care about the ‘number one’ tag. That’s not my goal. You know, no one does that with heroes, but with actress it’s the same number game. It’s not a bloody pageant
On competition
I wanted fans to know that I am human and not perfect
On being imperfect
Having failures in life is important to understand where, exactly, you stand
On failures
If I lead my life according to someone else, I have screwed my life up
On living life
If you want to do something, then you should go all out completely and be fearless
On being fearless
Love me, hate me, I am here to stay
On finding her foot
This idea of celebrity is all just an illusion. This guy standing outside my car right now selling tea is probably a hundred times more interesting than I am. I’m bloody routine
On being a celebrity
We keep complaining about corruption, hostile environment, and unhygienic condition but shouldn’t charity begin at home? Shouldn’t we do something to tackle these issues too
On being accountable
My view is don’t complain just act
On taking action
My message is simple; work hard, be sincere, be righteous, and move forward
Her message for youth
