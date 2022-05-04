Entertainment
Priyakshi Sharma
MAY 04, 2022
Anushka Sharma’s leading men
Shah Rukh Khan
Image: Pinkvilla
Anushka Sharma made her debut opposite SRK in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in 2008. Since then, they have featured together in 3 more movies Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Zero and Jab Harry Met Sejal
In Sultan, Anushka shared screen space with another Khan of B-Town, Salman
Image: Pinkvilla
Salman Khan
Ranveer Singh and Anushka have romanced each other in movies like Band Bajaa Baraat, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Ladies Vs. Ricky Bahl
Ranveer Singh
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Anushka has also been paired opposite Aamir Khan in PK
Image: Pinkvilla
Aamir Khan
Image: Pinkvilla
Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma are known to share a great camaraderie with each other on and off screen. They have shared screen space in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Bombay Velvet
Ranbir Kapoor
Image: Pinkvilla
NH10 was Anushka and her brother Karnesh’s maiden production venture under Clean Slate Filmz. She featured with Neil Bhoopalam in the film
Neil Bhoopalam
Image: Pinkvilla
Diljit Dosanjh
Image: Parambrata Chattopadhyay
The horror-thriller Pari was also a Clean Slate Filmz Production. The actress shared screen space with Parambrata Chattopadhyay
Parambrata Chattopadhyay
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Shahid Kapoor and Anushka Sharma featured in Badmaash Company
Shahid Kapoor
Image: Pinkvilla
Another actor who has been Anushka Sharma’s leading man is Varun Dhawan. The two actors shared screen space in Sui Dhaaga: Made in India
Varun Dhawan
Image: Pinkvilla
In the 2011 film Patiala House, the actress was seen with none other than Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar
Image: Pinkvilla
Anushka Sharma also shared screen space with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the Rajkumar Hirani directorial PK
Sushant Singh Rajput
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Proof Vicky Kaushal makes hearts flutter