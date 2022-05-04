Entertainment

Priyakshi Sharma

MAY 04, 2022

Anushka Sharma’s leading men

Shah Rukh Khan

Image: Pinkvilla

Anushka Sharma made her debut opposite SRK in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in 2008. Since then, they have featured together in 3 more movies Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Zero and Jab Harry Met Sejal

In Sultan, Anushka shared screen space with another Khan of B-Town, Salman

Image: Pinkvilla

Salman Khan

Ranveer Singh and Anushka have romanced each other in movies like Band Bajaa Baraat, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Ladies Vs. Ricky Bahl

Ranveer Singh

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Anushka has also been paired opposite Aamir Khan in PK

Image: Pinkvilla

Aamir Khan

Image: Pinkvilla

Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma are known to share a great camaraderie with each other on and off screen. They have shared screen space in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Bombay Velvet

Ranbir Kapoor

Image: Pinkvilla

NH10 was Anushka and her brother Karnesh’s maiden production venture under Clean Slate Filmz. She featured with Neil Bhoopalam in the film

Neil Bhoopalam

Image: Pinkvilla

Another film produced by Clean Slate Filmz was Phillauri, where Anushka starred alongside Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh

Image: Parambrata Chattopadhyay

The horror-thriller Pari was also a Clean Slate Filmz Production. The actress shared screen space with Parambrata Chattopadhyay

Parambrata Chattopadhyay

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Shahid Kapoor and Anushka Sharma featured in Badmaash Company

Shahid Kapoor

Image: Pinkvilla

Another actor who has been Anushka Sharma’s leading man is Varun Dhawan. The two actors shared screen space in Sui Dhaaga: Made in India

Varun Dhawan

Image: Pinkvilla

In the 2011 film Patiala House, the actress was seen with none other than Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar

Image: Pinkvilla

Anushka Sharma also shared screen space with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the Rajkumar Hirani directorial PK

Sushant Singh Rajput

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Proof Vicky Kaushal makes hearts flutter

Click Here