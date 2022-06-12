Heading 3

Anushka Sharma’s wanderlust pictures

Sampriti Dutta

ENTERTAINMENT

JUNE 13, 2022

Video: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka welcomed this year in the lap of nature with some calming music and if that is not the best way to start a year, we don’t know what is

Welcoming 2022

Photo: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka loves to soak in the sun and enjoy her time in nature. This picture gives us happy vibes and Anushka’s smile is infectious

Sun’s favourite child

Photo: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka’s travel partner is her lovely husband Virat Kohli. Whenever the two are together, they light up each other’s world

Smiles and love

Photo: Anushka Sharma Instagram

As much as we love exploring nature, the fun of exploring a new city and its vibes hits differently. The pretty pink lights and Anushka look absolutely perfect in this photo

Citylights

Photo: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Travel and food are inseparable. You have to indulge in the local delicacies and Anushka knows it well

Foodography

Photo: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Another beautiful shot. Pictures are quintessential part of our travel and Anushka knows how to get the most aesthetic pictures

Laughter and light

Photo: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Experiencing beautiful sunsets and peaceful sunrises by the ocean sounds like a dream. This dreamy picture of Anushka and Virat makes our hearts flutter

Beautiful sunsets

Photo : Anushka Sharma Instagram

Travel outfits need to be planned in advance so that you look your best in your vacay pictures! Anushka’s winter outfit is on point here

Wintery OOTD

When the mountains call, Anushka answers! The serenity and peace that you find in the hills is unmatachable

Mountains calling

Photo: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Photo: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka is a water baby. This picture is from the time when she was pregnant and rocked a black swimsuit

Water baby

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Varun-Kiara’s Nach Punjaabban trend

Click Here