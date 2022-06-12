Heading 3
Anushka Sharma’s wanderlust pictures
Sampriti Dutta
ENTERTAINMENT
JUNE 13, 2022
Video: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka welcomed this year in the lap of nature with some calming music and if that is not the best way to start a year, we don’t know what is
Welcoming 2022
Photo: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka loves to soak in the sun and enjoy her time in nature. This picture gives us happy vibes and Anushka’s smile is infectious
Sun’s favourite child
Photo: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka’s travel partner is her lovely husband Virat Kohli. Whenever the two are together, they light up each other’s world
Smiles and love
Photo: Anushka Sharma Instagram
As much as we love exploring nature, the fun of exploring a new city and its vibes hits differently. The pretty pink lights and Anushka look absolutely perfect in this photo
Citylights
Photo: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Travel and food are inseparable. You have to indulge in the local delicacies and Anushka knows it well
Foodography
Photo: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Another beautiful shot. Pictures are quintessential part of our travel and Anushka knows how to get the most aesthetic pictures
Laughter and light
Photo: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Experiencing beautiful sunsets and peaceful sunrises by the ocean sounds like a dream. This dreamy picture of Anushka and Virat makes our hearts flutter
Beautiful sunsets
Photo : Anushka Sharma Instagram
Travel outfits need to be planned in advance so that you look your best in your vacay pictures! Anushka’s winter outfit is on point here
Wintery OOTD
When the mountains call, Anushka answers! The serenity and peace that you find in the hills is unmatachable
Mountains calling
Photo: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Photo: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka is a water baby. This picture is from the time when she was pregnant and rocked a black swimsuit
Water baby
