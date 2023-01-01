Heading 3

Anushka Sharma set to make Cannes debut

MAY 10, 2023

The French Association of International Film Festival will host The 2023 Cannes Film Festival from May 16 to May 27

Cannes 2023

Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

Cannes Film Festival  has been held from 1946 in order to celebrate the heritage of film and the theme for this year is to celebrate creativity that drives progress

History of Cannes

Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

Anushka Sharma will be making her Cannes debut to honour women in cinema

Purpose

Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

Anushka Sharma will be joined by the Hollywood star Kate Winslet as she is set to make her Cannes debut in 2023

Accompanied by

Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

Emmanuel Lenin, French ambassador of India took to twitter to announce the news. He shared a picture with Anushka and Virat Kohli when they met in Delhi, hinting at Sharma’s Cannes debut.

Announcement

Image : Emmanuel Lenin ‘s Twitter

Many Indian celebrities have graced the carpet at Cannes while Deepika Padukone was a jury member for feature films in 2022.

Past Jury Member

Image : Deepika Padukone’s Instagram

Anushka Sharma, who is ambassador of L'oreal, has already been to France and shared pictures on social media

Visit to France

Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

It is still a mystery what Anushka Sharma is planning to don for her Cannes Film Festival debut or the designer she is planning to go with.

Designer

Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

Anushka is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Chakda Express’. She wrapped up the shooting schedule of the movie releasing on Netflix

Work-front 

Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

We can't wait to see Anushka Sharma making a stunning debut on the red carpet, in 2023

Can't wait

Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

