The French Association of International Film Festival will host The 2023 Cannes Film Festival from May 16 to May 27
Cannes 2023
Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
Cannes Film Festival has been held from 1946 in order to celebrate the heritage of film and the theme for this year is to celebrate creativity that drives progress
History of Cannes
Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
Anushka Sharma will be making her Cannes debut to honour women in cinema
Purpose
Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
Anushka Sharma will be joined by the Hollywood star Kate Winslet as she is set to make her Cannes debut in 2023
Accompanied by
Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
Emmanuel Lenin, French ambassador of India took to twitter to announce the news. He shared a picture with Anushka and Virat Kohli when they met in Delhi, hinting at Sharma’s Cannes debut.
Announcement
Image : Emmanuel Lenin ‘s Twitter
Many Indian celebrities have graced the carpet at Cannes while Deepika Padukone was a jury member for feature films in 2022.
Past Jury Member
Image : Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
Anushka Sharma, who is ambassador of L'oreal, has already been to France and shared pictures on social media
Visit to France
Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
It is still a mystery what Anushka Sharma is planning to don for her Cannes Film Festival debut or the designer she is planning to go with.
Designer
Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
Anushka is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Chakda Express’. She wrapped up the shooting schedule of the movie releasing on Netflix
Work-front
Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
We can't wait to see Anushka Sharma making a stunning debut on the red carpet, in 2023
Can't wait
Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram