MAY 18, 2022
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s joyful PICS
Welcoming Vamika
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma had shared a beautiful pic with Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika as she introduced her to the world
Fun with furry animals
Video: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka and Virat were seen enjoying their time with furry angels during their free time
The power couple posed for a perfect selfie and we can’t get enough of their adorable chemistry
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Love filled selfie
This cute pic had Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli being goofy together
Being goofy together
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Posing with Santa Claus
Anushka shared a beautiful pic of herself and Virat Kohli as they posed with Santa Claus
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress had shared a pic of herself with Virat Kohli as they enjoyed their time by a waterfall
Enjoying the waterfall
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
In this pic, Anushka was seen holding her on to her main man as they posed for a quick pic in the kitchen
Holding on to Virat
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Picnic time
Anushka and Virat were all smiles as they clicked a selfie during a family picnic. This pic also had Vamika who was in the pram
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Virushka made for a stylish couple as they posed together at a party and dished out ethnic vibes. Virat wore a kurta pyjama while Anushka looked stunning in a magenta suit
Dishing ethnic vibes
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Giving a glimpse of their New Year celebrations, Anushka and Virat were all smiles as they posed for the camera
Welcoming 2022 with smile
