MAY 18, 2022

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s joyful PICS

Welcoming Vamika

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma had shared a beautiful pic with Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika as she introduced her to the world

Fun with furry animals

Video: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka and Virat were seen enjoying their time with furry angels during their free time

The power couple posed for a perfect selfie and we can’t get enough of their adorable chemistry

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Love filled selfie

This cute pic had Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli being goofy together

Being goofy together

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Posing with Santa Claus

Anushka shared a beautiful pic of herself and Virat Kohli as they posed with Santa Claus

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress had shared a pic of herself with Virat Kohli as they enjoyed their time by a waterfall

Enjoying the waterfall

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

In this pic, Anushka was seen holding her on to her main man as they posed for a quick pic in the kitchen

Holding on to Virat

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Picnic time

Anushka and Virat were all smiles as they clicked a selfie during a family picnic. This pic also had Vamika who was in the pram

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Virushka made for a stylish couple as they posed together at a party and dished out ethnic vibes. Virat wore a kurta pyjama while Anushka looked stunning in a magenta suit

Dishing ethnic vibes

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Giving a glimpse of their New Year celebrations, Anushka and Virat were all smiles as they posed for the camera

Welcoming 2022 with smile

