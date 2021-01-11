Anushka
Sharma, Virat
Kohli turn
parents

January 11, 2021

The couple who wed in 2017, announced they’re expecting roughly 3 years after marriage

After the announcement, Anushka flew to Dubai to accompany Virat for IPL

Ms Sharma was surely making the most of her chic wardrobe while she was there! 

They were apart for a few days as both of them celebrated their marriage anniversary alone

Anushka wished Virat with a post that read, ‘3 years of us & very soon, 3 of us. Miss you’ 

Virat’s post read, ‘3 years and onto a lifetime together’

They rang in the new year together with friends and family

The stylish couple was often seen going on lunch dates together

Ms Sharma was also seen working on ad films while pregnant

On 11th January 2021, the happy couple welcomed a baby girl into this world!

Virat assured the world, ‘Anushka and the baby are both healthy’

