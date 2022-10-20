Heading 3
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's mushy pics
Shefali Fernandes
OCT 20, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Enjoying coffee-date together
Anushka Sharma can be seen enjoying coffee with hearty conversations with her husband Virat Kohli.
Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Goofy together
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli turn their goofy sides on as they twin in a white t-shirt and blue jacket.
Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
All glammed-up
Anushka Sharma wore a shimmery outfit while Virat Kohli opted for a black blazer and matching pants as they glammed up together.
Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Can't take eyes off each other
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma gaze lovingly at each other as they pose for a perfect sunset picture.
Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Warm hug
Anushka Sharma can be seen hugging Virat Kohli at a picturesque destination.
Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Kiss of love
Anushka Sharma is seen planting a kiss on her husband Virat Kohli's cheek and it's too cute for words.
Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Glamourous appearance
Anushka Sharma is seen resting her head on Virat Kohli’s shoulder and the duo definitely look like a match made in heaven.
Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Sunkissed
Anushka Sharma is seen leaning over Virat Kohli to give him a quick kiss while he takes a selfie of their day off together.
Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Honeymooning in Italy
After their wedding, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli jetted off for their honeymoon and they can be seen surrounded by snow-clad mountains.
Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Mr & Mrs
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli looked like a match made in heaven at their wedding, which took place in Italy on December 11, 2017.