Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's mushy pics

Shefali Fernandes

OCT 20, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Enjoying coffee-date together

Anushka Sharma can be seen enjoying coffee with hearty conversations with her husband Virat Kohli.

Goofy together

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli turn their goofy sides on as they twin in a white t-shirt and blue jacket.

All glammed-up

Anushka Sharma wore a shimmery outfit while Virat Kohli opted for a black blazer and matching pants as they glammed up together.

Can't take eyes off each other

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma gaze lovingly at each other as they pose for a perfect sunset picture.

Warm hug

Anushka Sharma can be seen hugging Virat Kohli at a picturesque destination.

Kiss of love

Anushka Sharma is seen planting a kiss on her husband Virat Kohli's cheek and it's too cute for words.

Glamourous appearance

Anushka Sharma is seen resting her head on Virat Kohli’s shoulder and the duo definitely look like a match made in heaven.

Sunkissed

Anushka Sharma is seen leaning over Virat Kohli to give him a quick kiss while he takes a selfie of their day off together.

Honeymooning in Italy

After their wedding, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli jetted off for their honeymoon and they can be seen surrounded by snow-clad mountains.

Mr & Mrs

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli looked like a match made in heaven at their wedding, which took place in Italy on December 11, 2017.

