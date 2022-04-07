Entertainment

Anushka Sharma & Virat's stylish looks

Classy couple

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

While the diva went for an elegant look, donning a nude-shade gown, Virat looked dapper in a classy tux

Better together

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

This time, Virat looked dashing in a black suit, while Anushka kept it chic in a crop top and formal pants

While Virat looked handsome in this kurta pyjama set, his ladylove looked splendid in a neutral-toned saree

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Ethnic vibes

Anushka flaunted her stunning frame in a pink lace dress, while Virat wore a classic white shirt and Nehru jacket paired with blue jeans

Pretty & perfect

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

For a party, Anushka donned a shimmery dress with a thigh-high slit, Virat accompanied her in a black tuxedo and looked dashing

Image: Virat Kohli Instagram

Party ready

Traditional look

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

The power couple set the internet on fire with this picture that featured Anushka in a multi-coloured lehenga and Virat in white kurta pants

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

For her first Karwa Chauth, Anushka chose a gorgeous red saree that bore intricate detailing and floral prints. Virat rocked a black kurta pajama

Festive ready

Image: Virat Kohli Instagram

In this click, Virat wore a black t-shirt paired with black trousers and a grey blazer, while Anushka looks beautiful in a dazzling silver gown

Acing the glam game

Image: Virat Kohli Instagram

The picture is undeniably beautiful, where Anushka can be seen in a yellow saree, while Virat complemented her in a black kurta

Contrasting couple

Image: Pinkvilla

The couple made several heads turn at a function. While Virat looked stunning in formals, Anushka looked like a million bucks in a shimmery golden lehenga

Red carpet look

