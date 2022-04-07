Entertainment
Priya Nagpal
apr 07, 2022
Heading 3
Anushka Sharma & Virat's stylish looks
Classy couple
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
While the diva went for an elegant look, donning a nude-shade gown, Virat looked dapper in a classy tux
Better together
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
This time, Virat looked dashing in a black suit, while Anushka kept it chic in a crop top and formal pants
While Virat looked handsome in this kurta pyjama set, his ladylove looked splendid in a neutral-toned saree
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Ethnic vibes
Anushka flaunted her stunning frame in a pink lace dress, while Virat wore a classic white shirt and Nehru jacket paired with blue jeans
Pretty & perfect
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
For a party, Anushka donned a shimmery dress with a thigh-high slit, Virat accompanied her in a black tuxedo and looked dashing
Image: Virat Kohli Instagram
Party ready
Traditional look
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
The power couple set the internet on fire with this picture that featured Anushka in a multi-coloured lehenga and Virat in white kurta pants
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
For her first Karwa Chauth, Anushka chose a gorgeous red saree that bore intricate detailing and floral prints. Virat rocked a black kurta pajama
Festive ready
Image: Virat Kohli Instagram
In this click, Virat wore a black t-shirt paired with black trousers and a grey blazer, while Anushka looks beautiful in a dazzling silver gown
Acing the glam game
Image: Virat Kohli Instagram
The picture is undeniably beautiful, where Anushka can be seen in a yellow saree, while Virat complemented her in a black kurta
Contrasting couple
Image: Pinkvilla
The couple made several heads turn at a function. While Virat looked stunning in formals, Anushka looked like a million bucks in a shimmery golden lehenga
Red carpet look
