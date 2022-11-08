Heading 3

Anushka Sharma's appetizing food diaries

Akriti Anand

Nov 08, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Binge on

Anushka Sharma eats what she likes and one can't even see the carbs on her

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Chocolate lover

The actress shows her love for candies and chocolates in this picture

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Meal with a view 

Anushka is seen enjoying a delicious meal while sitting on the luscious green grass.

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Coffee lover

She loves to start her day with coffee.

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Kolkata delicacy

The actress showed what she ate on her Kolkata trip during her film Chakda Xpress’ shoot.

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Croissants

The actress enjoys croissants and coffee during her Paris trip.

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Happy bowl 

Anushka is happily eating her bowl of snacks while posing for the camera.

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Wafflemeister

The actress is concentrating on her waffle loaded with chocolates.

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Elderflower

Anushka shows her love for this new drink made from Elderflower.

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Healthy snack

Anushka shared her perfect bowl of a healthy snack with her fans here.

