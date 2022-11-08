Heading 3
Anushka Sharma's appetizing food diaries
Akriti Anand
Nov 08, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Binge on
Anushka Sharma eats what she likes and one can't even see the carbs on her
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Chocolate lover
The actress shows her love for candies and chocolates in this picture
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Meal with a view
Anushka is seen enjoying a delicious meal while sitting on the luscious green grass.
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Coffee lover
She loves to start her day with coffee.
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Kolkata delicacy
The actress showed what she ate on her Kolkata trip during her film Chakda Xpress’ shoot.
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Croissants
The actress enjoys croissants and coffee during her Paris trip.
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Happy bowl
Anushka is happily eating her bowl of snacks while posing for the camera.
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Wafflemeister
The actress is concentrating on her waffle loaded with chocolates.
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Elderflower
Anushka shows her love for this new drink made from Elderflower.
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Healthy snack
Anushka shared her perfect bowl of a healthy snack with her fans here.