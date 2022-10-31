Heading 3
Anushka Sharma’s
comfy athleisure
Akriti Anand
OCT 31, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Yoga wear
The grey-knotted crop top and shaper pants are apt for a hike or any form of workout. Anushka is doing ‘yog’ here
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Tie and Dye
The tie and dye outfit donned by Anushka is super chic
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Maternity wear
Anushka Sharma continued to workout during her maternity and donned black tee with comfortable pants
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Glamorous
What’s better? The smile or her outfit
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Comfy wear
When it comes to workout wears, blacks and greys top Anushka’s list
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Under the sun
The comfy lavender pant and white tee is your next pic for a trek
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Character mode-on
Prepping up for ChakdaXpress, she shared this video where she wore a white t-shirt and pant
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Relaxing
Anushka was seen wearing a white loose tee and joggers pants as she enjoyed the sunset
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
White favourite
Looks like the actress loves white as her most of athleisure comprises white
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Fitness on point
She loves to wear comfy athleisure even during vacation