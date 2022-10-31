Heading 3

Anushka Sharma's
comfy athleisure

Akriti Anand

OCT 31, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Yoga wear

The grey-knotted crop top and shaper pants are apt for a hike or any form of workout. Anushka is doing ‘yog’ here

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

  Tie and Dye

The tie and dye outfit donned by Anushka is super chic

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

 Maternity wear

Anushka Sharma continued to workout during her maternity and donned black tee with comfortable pants

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Glamorous

What’s better? The smile or her outfit

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

   Comfy wear

When it comes to workout wears, blacks and greys top Anushka’s list

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Under the sun

The comfy lavender pant and white tee is your next pic for a trek

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

 Character mode-on

Prepping up for ChakdaXpress, she shared this video where she wore a white t-shirt and pant

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

  Relaxing

Anushka was seen wearing a white loose tee and joggers pants as she enjoyed the sunset

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

  White favourite

Looks like the actress loves white as her most of athleisure comprises white

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

   Fitness on point

She loves to wear comfy athleisure even during vacation

