Anushka Sharma's off-duty style

Shefali Fernandes

AUGUST 04, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Photo: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma donned a mint green crop knit cardigan layered over a top and jeans and we are in awe of her sultry street style

Rocking mint green crop knit cardigan

Photo: Pinkvilla

Anushka Sharma chose a black coloured floral printed mini dress that featured three-quarter sleeves and a V-neckline

Pretty in black

Photo: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma wore a blue polka dot co-ord set and looked absolutely stunning

Blue polka dot co-ord set

Photo: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma's black ensemble featured white dotted prints and also had puffed sleeves with a button-down detailing in the front

Casual black maxi dress

Photo: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Blue is the new black

Anushka Sharma’s cold shoulder dress is perfect for a summer outing. She had her hair tied in a pony and a pair of blue reflectors

Photo: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma's black cotton broderie anglaise dress is from the shelves of the clothing label Shona Joy

Black beauty

Photo: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma opted for skinny white jeans which she paired up with an oversized jacket and a black crop top

Denim love

Photo: Anushka Sharma Instagram

The actress picked out a pair of high-waisted flared denim and picked out a white cropped jacket with a basic white T-shirt for her day out

 Baggy fit for the win

Photo: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma picked a nude-coloured T-shirt paired with a ribbed knit skirt in the same neutral hue

Nude T-shirt & knit skirt

Photo: Anushka Sharma Instagram

The actress is seen wearing a neon green coloured ribbed monokini from the label Solid and Striped

Neon love

