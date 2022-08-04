Heading 3
Anushka Sharma's off-duty style
Shefali Fernandes
AUGUST 04, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Photo: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma donned a mint green crop knit cardigan layered over a top and jeans and we are in awe of her sultry street style
Rocking mint green crop knit cardigan
Photo: Pinkvilla
Anushka Sharma chose a black coloured floral printed mini dress that featured three-quarter sleeves and a V-neckline
Pretty in black
Photo: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma wore a blue polka dot co-ord set and looked absolutely stunning
Blue polka dot co-ord set
Photo: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma's black ensemble featured white dotted prints and also had puffed sleeves with a button-down detailing in the front
Casual black maxi dress
Photo: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Blue is the new black
Anushka Sharma’s cold shoulder dress is perfect for a summer outing. She had her hair tied in a pony and a pair of blue reflectors
Photo: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma's black cotton broderie anglaise dress is from the shelves of the clothing label Shona Joy
Black beauty
Photo: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma opted for skinny white jeans which she paired up with an oversized jacket and a black crop top
Denim love
Photo: Anushka Sharma Instagram
The actress picked out a pair of high-waisted flared denim and picked out a white cropped jacket with a basic white T-shirt for her day out
Baggy fit for the win
Photo: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma picked a nude-coloured T-shirt paired with a ribbed knit skirt in the same neutral hue
Nude T-shirt & knit skirt
Photo: Anushka Sharma Instagram
The actress is seen wearing a neon green coloured ribbed monokini from the label Solid and Striped
Neon love
