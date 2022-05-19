Entertainment
Anjali Sinha
PINKVILLA STORIES
MAY 19, 2022
Heading 3
Anushka Sharma's million-dollar smile
|
Smile please
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
The actress looks picture perfect in this snap and we are swooning over her radiant smile
Happy memories
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
This sweet throwback photo reminds us of happy times. The actress looks splendid in this look
Anushka kept her look casual and her sweet smile is doing all the magic in this photograph
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Stunning lady
The actress looks stunning in this sun-kissed picture as she is grinning ear to ear
A smiling heart
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Pretty smiling face
Anushka looks pleasant in this snap as she posed with a warm smile
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Say cheese
Virat and Anushka pose for this cheeky picture and smile during one of their outings
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
This adorable photo of Anushka with her daughter Vamika is adorable
Cheerful mommy
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
The actress paired her aura with a contagious smile and looks lovely
Candid moment
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Loving every bit
Anushka looks happy in this photo as she enjoys her cake and we are drooling over her dessert
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
She looks prettiest during the candid moment and this picture is proof of it
Jovial mood
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s joyful PICS