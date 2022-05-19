Entertainment

Anjali Sinha

PINKVILLA STORIES

MAY 19, 2022

Heading 3

Anushka Sharma's million-dollar smile

|

Smile please

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

The actress looks picture perfect in this snap and we are swooning over her radiant smile

Happy memories

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

This sweet throwback photo reminds us of happy times. The actress looks splendid in this look

Anushka kept her look casual and her sweet smile is doing all the magic in this photograph

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Stunning lady

The actress looks stunning in this sun-kissed picture as she is grinning ear to ear

A smiling heart

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Pretty smiling face

Anushka looks pleasant in this snap as she posed with a warm smile

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Say cheese

Virat and Anushka pose for this cheeky picture and smile during one of their outings

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

This adorable photo of Anushka with her daughter Vamika is adorable

Cheerful mommy

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

The actress paired her aura with a contagious smile and looks lovely

Candid moment

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Loving every bit

Anushka looks happy in this photo as she enjoys her cake and we are drooling over her dessert

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

She looks prettiest during the candid moment and this picture is proof of it

Jovial mood

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s joyful PICS

Click Here