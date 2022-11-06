Heading 3
Anushka Sharma's on-point selfie game
Sneha Hiro
NOV 06, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Family time
Anushka captured a perfect moment with her parents while enjoying a breakfast date with them
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Beach bum
When the 'sun made her shy' during her trip to the Maldives
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Tanned
Anushka Sharma flaunted her tanned look post a hectic shooting schedule
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Sweaty selfie
The actress dropped a sweaty selfie post a solid workout sesh
Video: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Sunshine beauty
Anushka is seen enjoying a bright sunny day amid nature
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Couple goals
We can't take our eyes off this goofy picture of Anushka and Virat
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Pool baby
When Anushka wore a neon green monokini and upped the hotness quotient on the 'Gram
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Mommy-daughter bond
The actress posted an aww-dorable picture with her baby girl Vamika on the occasion of Ashtami
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Goofing around
We crave such goofy moments featuring Virushka!
Click Here
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Paww-dorable
Virat and Anushka love their pets unconditionally and this picture proves it all