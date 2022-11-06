Heading 3

Anushka Sharma's on-point selfie game

NOV 06, 2022

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Family time

Anushka captured a perfect moment with her parents while enjoying a breakfast date with them

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

 Beach bum

When the 'sun made her shy' during her trip to the Maldives

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

 Tanned

Anushka Sharma flaunted her tanned look post a hectic shooting schedule

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

  Sweaty selfie

The actress dropped a sweaty selfie post a solid workout sesh

Video: Anushka Sharma Instagram

  Sunshine beauty

Anushka is seen enjoying a bright sunny day amid nature

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

 Couple goals

We can't take our eyes off this goofy picture of Anushka and Virat

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

  Pool baby

When Anushka wore a neon green monokini and upped the hotness quotient on the 'Gram

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

  Mommy-daughter bond

The actress posted an aww-dorable picture with her baby girl Vamika on the occasion of Ashtami

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

  Goofing around

We crave such goofy moments featuring Virushka!

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

  Paww-dorable

Virat and Anushka love their pets unconditionally and this picture proves it all

