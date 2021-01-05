Anushka Sharma's pregnancy journey January 05, 2021
Anushka Sharma is one of the most loved and popular stars of Bollywood
On August 27, Anushka and Virat Kohli revealed that they are expecting their first child
She later shared a beautiful picture of herself flaunting her baby bump
Anushka has been sharing many posts of herself flaunting her baby bump and pregnancy glow
On Diwali, Anushka shared a beautiful picture of herself dressed in ethnic wear
The actress' yoga pic went viral on social media
During her pregnancy, Anushka has also been working and giving inspiration to all moms-to-be
She recently revealed that she and Virat are not seeing parenting as a mother and father duties
She added that they want to raise their child to be respectful of people
The actress mentioned that during her pregnancy she felt more connected with her body
