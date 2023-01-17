JAN 17, 2023
Anushka Shetty's beauty secrets
No beauty creams
Image: Anushka Shetty Instagram
When we talk about natural beauty, the name of Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty instantly comes to mind.
'A natural beauty'
Image: Anushka Shetty Instagram
In today's time of a wide range of beauty productions and plastic surgery, she prefers to take care of her looks in a natural way.
Image: Anushka Shetty Instagram
Rather than going for a wide range of cosmetic surgeries and beauty products, the diva likes to eat healthy to keep her skin glowing.
Eating healthy
Image: Anushka Shetty Instagram
The Southern beauty likes to include bread and honey in her breakfast. She swears by the benefits of honey for a healthy body.
Swears by honey
Image: Anushka Shetty Instagram
She also applies a natural mask made of lemon juice and gram flour to lighten the dark areas of the skin, such as elbows and knees.
A natural mask
Anushka Shetty claims that consuming the right amount of water each day is one of the key reasons for her flawless skin
Image: Anushka Shetty Instagram
Emphasis on water
Image: Anushka Shetty Instagram
As for those long tresses, she oils her hair regularly and applies a variety of hair oils.
Hair care
Whenever the stunner steps out in the sun, she makes sure to tie her hair in a bun or ponytail instead of leaving them open.
Protecting your hair
Image: Anushka Shetty Instagram
Just like most of our actresses out there, Anushka Shetty also follows yoga to maintain a healthy body, and mind.
Image: Anushka Shetty Instagram
Yoga
As per reports, she enjoys a gluten-free diet and also makes sure to avoid junk food.
Image: Anushka Shetty Instagram
You are what you eat
