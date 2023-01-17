Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Fashion

JAN 17, 2023

Anushka Shetty's beauty secrets

Image: Anushka Shetty Instagram

When we talk about natural beauty, the name of Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty instantly comes to mind.

'A natural beauty'

Image: Anushka Shetty Instagram

In today's time of a wide range of beauty productions and plastic surgery, she prefers to take care of her looks in a natural way. 

Image: Anushka Shetty Instagram

Rather than going for a wide range of cosmetic surgeries and beauty products, the diva likes to eat healthy to keep her skin glowing.

Eating healthy 

Image: Anushka Shetty Instagram

The Southern beauty likes to include bread and honey in her breakfast. She swears by the benefits of honey for a healthy body.

Swears by honey 

Image: Anushka Shetty Instagram

She also applies a natural mask made of lemon juice and gram flour to lighten the dark areas of the skin, such as elbows and knees.

A natural mask 

Anushka Shetty claims that consuming the right amount of water each day is one of the key reasons for her flawless skin

Image: Anushka Shetty Instagram

Emphasis on water

Image: Anushka Shetty Instagram

As for those long tresses, she oils her hair regularly and applies a variety of hair oils.

Hair care 

Whenever the stunner steps out in the sun, she makes sure to tie her hair in a bun or ponytail instead of leaving them open.

Protecting your hair

Image: Anushka Shetty Instagram

Just like most of our actresses out there, Anushka Shetty also follows yoga to maintain a healthy body, and mind.

Image: Anushka Shetty Instagram

Yoga 

As per reports, she enjoys a gluten-free diet and also makes sure to avoid junk food.

Image: Anushka Shetty Instagram

You are what you eat

Making exceptions

