Anushka Shetty's fam-jam moments

Prachi Malhotra

Nov 13, 2022

Image: Anushka Shetty Instagram

Happy Mother's Day!

The Baahubali actress wished her mom a Happy Mother's Day with a smiling photo of the mother and daughter duo

Image: Anushka Shetty Instagram

She posted an adorable throwback photo as a kid on Instagram with her brothers Gunaranjan Shetty and Sai Ramesh Shetty

Sibling love

Image: Anushka Shetty Instagram

The actress looked happy as she posed with her parents and siblings for a picture-perfect family photograph

Family photo

Image: Anushka Shetty Instagram

Anushka Shetty posed for a selfie with her parents and shared the photo on Instagram on their wedding anniversary this year

When parents agree to pose with you

Image: Anushka Shetty Instagram

The Bhaagamathie star posed for a goofy selfie with her mommy dear back in July last year

Being goofy with mom

Image: Anushka Shetty Instagram

Anushka Shetty, along with her parents and brothers got clicked holding a bamboo plant as they promote the green initiative

Green at heart

Image: Anushka Shetty Instagram

The star and her parents showed us what simplicity at its best looks like as they face the camera in simple attires

Simplicity at its best

Image: Anushka Shetty Instagram

Anushka Shetty and her brothers Gunaranjan Shetty and Sai Ramesh Shetty indulged in a cute fight in his old photo

Brothers: A sister's best friend

Image: Anushka Shetty Instagram

The actress celebrated her mom's birthday with her family and dropped a sneak peek of the festivities on Instagram

Celebration time!

Image: Anushka Shetty Instagram

A little Anushka Shetty sits on their mother's lap as her father and brothers sit alongside them in this cute throwback photograph

Childhood days

