Image: Anushka Shetty Instagram
Happy Mother's Day!
The Baahubali actress wished her mom a Happy Mother's Day with a smiling photo of the mother and daughter duo
Image: Anushka Shetty Instagram
She posted an adorable throwback photo as a kid on Instagram with her brothers Gunaranjan Shetty and Sai Ramesh Shetty
Sibling love
Image: Anushka Shetty Instagram
The actress looked happy as she posed with her parents and siblings for a picture-perfect family photograph
Family photo
Image: Anushka Shetty Instagram
Anushka Shetty posed for a selfie with her parents and shared the photo on Instagram on their wedding anniversary this year
When parents agree to pose with you
Image: Anushka Shetty Instagram
The Bhaagamathie star posed for a goofy selfie with her mommy dear back in July last year
Being goofy with mom
Image: Anushka Shetty Instagram
Anushka Shetty, along with her parents and brothers got clicked holding a bamboo plant as they promote the green initiative
Green at heart
Image: Anushka Shetty Instagram
The star and her parents showed us what simplicity at its best looks like as they face the camera in simple attires
Simplicity at its best
Image: Anushka Shetty Instagram
Anushka Shetty and her brothers Gunaranjan Shetty and Sai Ramesh Shetty indulged in a cute fight in his old photo
Brothers: A sister's best friend
Image: Anushka Shetty Instagram
The actress celebrated her mom's birthday with her family and dropped a sneak peek of the festivities on Instagram
Celebration time!
Image: Anushka Shetty Instagram
A little Anushka Shetty sits on their mother's lap as her father and brothers sit alongside them in this cute throwback photograph
Childhood days
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Rashmika Mandanna's beauty secrets