Anushka to Bhumi:

Image: IMDb
Diljit Dosanjh
The Punjabi singer-turned-actor won hearts with his performance in Soorma which was based on the life of hockey player Sandeep Singh
Image: IMDb
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma will be seen playing the lead in Chakda Xpress, which is a biopic on cricketer Jhulan Goswami
Image: IMDb
Farhan Akhtar
The actor did a commendable job as he portrayed ace sprinter Milkha Singh in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
Image: IMDb
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra’s performance as renowned boxer Mary Kom in her biopic won millions of hearts
Image: IMDb
Sushant Singh Rajput
Can we ever get enough of Sushant Singh Rajput’s stupendous performance as ace cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story?
Image: IMDb
Taapsee Pannu
After winning hearts with her stint in Saand Ki Aankh, she impressed fans in cricketer Mithali Raj's biopic, Shabaash Mithu
Image: IMDb
Fatima Sana Shaikh
Fatima left a mark with her performance in Aamir Khan starrer Dangal wherein she played the role of wrestler Geeta Phogat
Image: IMDb
Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti was seen essaying the role of badminton player Saina Nehwal in her biopic Saina
Image: IMDb
Emraan Hashmi
Emraan Hashmi’s performance as Mohammad Azharuddin in Azhar was well-appreciated by the audience
Image: IMDb
Bhumi Pednekar was seen playing the role of Chandro Tomar, an ace shooter, in Tushar Hiranandani’s Saand Ki Aankh
Bhumi Pednekar
