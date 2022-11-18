Heading 3

Anushka to Bhumi:

Sports biopic by stars

Ranpreet

NOV 18, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: IMDb

Diljit Dosanjh

The Punjabi singer-turned-actor won hearts with his performance in Soorma which was based on the life of hockey player Sandeep Singh

Image: IMDb

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma will be seen playing the lead in Chakda Xpress, which is a biopic on cricketer Jhulan Goswami

Image: IMDb

Farhan Akhtar

The actor did a commendable job as he portrayed ace sprinter Milkha Singh in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Image: IMDb

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra’s performance as renowned boxer Mary Kom in her biopic won millions of hearts

Image: IMDb

Sushant Singh Rajput

Can we ever get enough of Sushant Singh Rajput’s stupendous performance as ace cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story?

Image: IMDb

Taapsee Pannu

After winning hearts with her stint in Saand Ki Aankh, she impressed fans in cricketer Mithali Raj's biopic, Shabaash Mithu

Image: IMDb

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima left a mark with her performance in Aamir Khan starrer Dangal wherein she played the role of wrestler Geeta Phogat

Image: IMDb

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti was seen essaying the role of badminton player Saina Nehwal in her biopic Saina

Image: IMDb

Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi’s performance as Mohammad Azharuddin in Azhar was well-appreciated by the audience

Image: IMDb

Bhumi Pednekar was seen playing the role of Chandro Tomar, an ace shooter, in Tushar Hiranandani’s Saand Ki Aankh

Bhumi Pednekar

