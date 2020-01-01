Anushka Shetty made her debut in 2005 with the Telugu film Super and since then there has been no looking back. With magnum opus Baahubali, Anushka Shetty has become a household name in India and also internationally
Apart from delivering several memorable portrayals, the actress has also won our hearts with her amazing physical transformation
Did you know that before entering showbiz, the Billa actress was a yoga instructor? Yes, and she went by the name of Sweety
The actress gained 20 kilos for her film Size Hero, which also featured Arya in a lead role
Most importantly, right after Size Zero, Anushka Shetty had to get back in shape for her role as Devasena in Prabhas' Baahubali. Balancing acts is something she has perfected. She legit did rigorous fitness exercises and chose natural ways to lose weight
The Telugu actress also co-authored a book on weight loss, which describes a good lifestyle-changing attitude and healthy mind
In 2020, the actress went all lean and perfect figure under the supervision of Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho and the pics went took the internet by storm
Anushka Shetty is going the size zero way again! The Baahubali actress has gained weight again for the film (tentatively called #Anushka48)
