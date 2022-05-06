Entertainment

Archie Harrison's cute family moments

Happy Click

Image: Getty Images

This photo of Archie with his doting parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is the sweetest click. Prince Harry can be seen gazing adoringly at his little one

This photo remains iconic as little Archie poses alongside grandfather Prince Charles, uncle Prince William and aunt Kate Middleton and hence it's a keeper

Image: Getty Images

The Family Photo

This black and white photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Archie is a frame-worthy click as it captures the parents and their son in a memorable moment

Monochrome Magic

Image: Getty Images

This photo will always remain iconic as Archie and Meghan Markle posed alongside South Africa's Archbishop Desmond Tutu who tragically passed away last year

Image: Getty Images

Archie with the Archbishop

Image: Duke and Duchess of Sussex Instagram

This 2019 photo captures Prince Harry with his son Archie on their family vacation on Canada's Vancouver Island

Prince Harry & Archie's Vacation Click

Image: Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle posed for their first photo with son Archie Harrison at Windsor Castle's St. Georges Hall

Archie's Harrison's first photo

Image: Getty Images

This cute click of baby Archie is from 2019 when Meghan Markle attended a charity polo match in England where Prince Harry participated in the game

Baby Archie and his parents

Image: Save the Children Twitter

This sweet moment is from a video captured by Prince Harry when Archie was seen cutely grinning as his mother Meghan Markle reads to him on his first birthday

Archie's first birthday

Image: Getty Images

This photo of Archie with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from their royal tour captures him giving an adorable expression

Archie's sweet expression

Image: Getty Images

While little Archie wasn't present in this click, this moment is special as he received a jersey from the New York Yankees when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended a game

Yankees Jersey

