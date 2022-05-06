Entertainment
May 06, 2022
Archie Harrison's cute family moments
Happy Click
Image: Getty Images
This photo of Archie with his doting parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is the sweetest click. Prince Harry can be seen gazing adoringly at his little one
This photo remains iconic as little Archie poses alongside grandfather Prince Charles, uncle Prince William and aunt Kate Middleton and hence it's a keeper
Image: Getty Images
The Family Photo
This black and white photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Archie is a frame-worthy click as it captures the parents and their son in a memorable moment
Monochrome Magic
Image: Getty Images
This photo will always remain iconic as Archie and Meghan Markle posed alongside South Africa's Archbishop Desmond Tutu who tragically passed away last year
Image: Getty Images
Archie with the Archbishop
Image: Duke and Duchess of Sussex Instagram
This 2019 photo captures Prince Harry with his son Archie on their family vacation on Canada's Vancouver Island
Prince Harry & Archie's Vacation Click
Image: Getty Images
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle posed for their first photo with son Archie Harrison at Windsor Castle's St. Georges Hall
Archie's Harrison's first photo
Image: Getty Images
This cute click of baby Archie is from 2019 when Meghan Markle attended a charity polo match in England where Prince Harry participated in the game
Baby Archie and his parents
Image: Save the Children Twitter
This sweet moment is from a video captured by Prince Harry when Archie was seen cutely grinning as his mother Meghan Markle reads to him on his first birthday
Archie's first birthday
Image: Getty Images
This photo of Archie with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from their royal tour captures him giving an adorable expression
Archie's sweet expression
Image: Getty Images
While little Archie wasn't present in this click, this moment is special as he received a jersey from the New York Yankees when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended a game
Yankees Jersey
