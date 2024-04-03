Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
APRIL 03, 2024
Are Allu Arjun & Samantha Reuniting?
Presently working on Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun is making headlines for his probable reunion with Oo Antava actress
Image: Allu Arjun’s Instagram
Allu Arjun
Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that Allu Arjun is teaming up with Jawan director Atlee Kumar post Pushpa 2 release
Image: Allu Arjun’s Instagram
What's Next?
The yet to be titled movie is touted to be a mega-budgeted action drama
Image: Allu Arjun’s Instagram
Untitled Action-Drama
As per reports, the makers have approached Samantha Ruth Prabhu to play the female lead in AA × AK dream combo
Female Lead
Image: Samantha's Instagram
Samantha is yet to make a decision. If she agrees it will be her reunion with Allu Arjun after Son of Satyamurthy and Oo Antava while it will be her second film with Atlee after Theri
Not Finalized Yet
Image: Samantha's Instagram
Like every Atlee films, this script also has a scope of multiple female leads for which the casting is underway
Multiple Female Leads
Image: Atlee's Instagram
Anirudh is reportedly composing the music, although we still await a confirmation on this front
The Music
Image: Anirudh's Instagram
The movie is expected to begin filming from October - November this year
Shooting
Image: Allu Arjun’s Instagram
Allu Arjun’s Work Front
Image: Allu Arjun’s Instagram
The actor is gearing up for the release of Pushpa 2 on Aug 15, 2024. He also has a film with Trivikram and Sandeep Reddy Vanga each in the pipeline
Image: Samantha's Instagram
The South sensation is gearing up for the release of Citadel: Honey Bunny with Varun Dhawan. She is also doing a Vampire-Comedy film with Ayushmann Khurrana
Samantha’s Work Front
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.