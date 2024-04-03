Heading 3

APRIL 03, 2024

Are Allu Arjun & Samantha Reuniting? 


Presently working on Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun is making headlines for his probable reunion with Oo Antava actress 

Image: Allu Arjun’s Instagram

Allu Arjun

Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that Allu Arjun is teaming up with Jawan director Atlee Kumar post Pushpa 2 release

Image: Allu Arjun’s Instagram

What's Next?

The yet to be titled movie is touted to be a mega-budgeted action drama 

Image: Allu Arjun’s Instagram

Untitled Action-Drama

As per reports, the makers have approached Samantha Ruth Prabhu to play the female lead in AA × AK dream combo 

Female Lead

Image: Samantha's Instagram

Samantha is yet to make a decision. If she agrees it will be her reunion with Allu Arjun after Son of Satyamurthy and Oo Antava while it will be her second film with Atlee after Theri 

Not Finalized Yet

Image: Samantha's Instagram

Like every Atlee films, this script also has a scope of multiple female leads for which the casting is underway 

Multiple Female Leads

Image: Atlee's Instagram

Anirudh is reportedly composing the music, although we still await a confirmation on this front 

The Music

Image: Anirudh's Instagram

The movie is expected to begin filming from October - November this year 

Shooting

Image: Allu Arjun’s Instagram

Allu Arjun’s Work Front

Image: Allu Arjun’s Instagram

The actor is gearing up for the release of Pushpa 2 on Aug 15, 2024. He also has a film with Trivikram and Sandeep Reddy Vanga each in the pipeline 

Image: Samantha's Instagram

The South sensation is gearing up for the release of Citadel: Honey Bunny with Varun Dhawan. She is also doing a Vampire-Comedy film with Ayushmann Khurrana 

Samantha’s Work Front

