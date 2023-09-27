Heading 3

Are Prabhas & Nayanthara reuniting?

Popular Pan-India actor Prabhas is presently making headlines for the new release date of Salaar. However, there has been a buzz about the actor's reunion with South India's Lady Superstar

Prabhas

According to several reports, Prabhas and Jawan actress Nayanthara are reuniting after a long gap of 16 years for Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa

The Update

Kannappa is billed as a passion project of actor Vishnu Manchu. The Telugu actor is planning to leave no stone unturned in making the movie India's magnum opus

Kannappa

The mega-budgeted film is based on the mythological story of Lord Shiva's biggest follower, Bhakta Kannappa

Storyline

The Starcast

Vishnu Manchu is playing the lead role of Kannappa in the film. The makers are reportedly bringing Prabhas and Nayanthara for their guest appearances in the film

lord Shiva & Parvathi

Reportedly, the duo might be seen essaying the roles of God Shiva and Parvathi in the film. However, Nayanthara is yet to revert back to the offer

Nupur Sanon

Earlier, Nupur Sanon was also associated with the project. She was signed to play the female lead. However, the actress recently decided to back out from the film owing to date issues

Mukesh Kumar Singh of Star Plus' Mahabharata fame is helming the big-budget project while the father of Vishnu Manchu and legendary Telugu actor, Mohan Babu is bankrolling the film

Makers

Vishnu Manchu began shooting for Kannappa on September 25 in New Zealand. According to his social media post, he will be joined by around 600 cast and crew soon to helm this dream project

shooting

If it materializes then it would be the second film of Prabhas and Nayanthara after their 2007 outing, Yogi

Prabhas-Nayanthara

